President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday urged residents and businesses in the Federal Capital Territory to pay their taxes, ground rents, and other statutory charges, stating that government revenue remains critical to sustaining infrastructure development across the nation's capital.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday urged residents and businesses in the Federal Capital Territory to pay their taxes, ground rents , and other statutory charges, stating that government revenue remains critical to sustaining infrastructure development across the nation's capital.

He also appealed to the inauguration of the completed Arterial Road N5 linking Life Camp Junction and Ring Road III in Abuja's Dape District, a project expected to improve access to several growing communities and the Idu Industrial District. Vice President Kashim Shettima represented the president at the event.

The president emphasized the importance of citizens supporting government efforts through compliance with tax and land payment obligations, stating that their compliance gives the FCT Administration the strength to build more roads like this one. He recalled a pledge made during the commissioning of an earlier section of the road in 2025, vowing not to leave it half-done. The project was awarded in October 2024 and completed within the stipulated timeline, showcasing a new approach to public works.

The new corridor would improve movement between Dape, Karmo, Gwarinpa, Kado, Mbora, and Idu, while creating economic opportunities through improved access to industrial and commercial centers. FCT Minister Nyesom Wike praised the scale of project delivery in the FCT, noting that infrastructure development is no longer limited to the city center, with satellite communities now witnessing increased government presence. He dismissed complaints over compensation related to demolitions carried out for the project, insisting that all eligible property owners received payment.

A journalist at Punch Newspapers reported on the event, highlighting the commitment to accurate, insightful, and trustworthy journalism





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