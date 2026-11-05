Tinubu to Inaugurate Akwa Ibom and Rivers Projects, Attend APC Rallies Ahead of 2027

President Bola Tinubu will visit Akwa Ibom and Rivers states on Friday and Saturday to commission projects and attend APC rallies ahead of the 2027 elections. The visit follows Governor Umo Eno's defection to the APC and his support for Tinubu's re-election bid.

President Bola Tinubu will on Friday begin a two-state visit to Akwa Ibom and Rivers states, where he is expected to inaugurate projects executed by the governors and attend political rallies ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The President will first visit Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital, to inaugurate infrastructure projects completed by Governor Umo Eno's administration and attend a political rally. Tinubu's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. Projects scheduled for inauguration in Uyo include the new International Terminal Building, the International Airport Hospital, and the Ibom Aviation Village, all located at the Victor Attah International Airport.

Also read Gov Eno Declares Friday Work-Free Ahead Of Tinubu’s Akwa Ibom Visit

Tinubu Inaugurates Infrastructure Projects In Akwa Ibom

Other projects are the Airport-Okopedi Road, which links communities in Nsit Atai and Okobo local government areas, and Ring Road 3, connecting Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom. Also to be commissioned are the AKWA-GIS Office Complex, the Command and Control Centre, and the ARISE Palm Resort. Governor Eno has declared Friday a work-free day to enable residents to welcome the President.

Onanuga said the visits will give President Tinubu opportunities to engage with political stakeholders, party members, and supporters while emphasising unity, political stability, and a shared commitment to national progress. After his engagements in Akwa Ibom, Tinubu will travel to Port Harcourt, Rivers State, on Saturday to attend an APC rally. The presidential aide described the Rivers event as the President's third rally since he flagged off his re-election campaign in Kaduna last month.

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The Kaduna rally on October 24 was the first campaign event personally attended by Tinubu since the flag-off. The visit comes amid preparations for the 2027 presidential election and follows Eno's defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the ruling APC in June 2025. The governor, who was elected in 2023 on the PDP platform, said at the time that his decision was intended to align the state with the Federal Government and improve its access to federal support.

Political Alignment Between Tinubu And Governor Eno

Eno has also declared his support for Tinubu's re-election bid, making the planned political rally in Uyo part of the growing political alignment between the two leaders ahead of the next general election. Tinubu's participation in the rallies also comes against the background of his decision not to personally attend campaign events in every state.

At the inauguration of the APC Presidential Campaign Council in Abuja on October 14, the President said he would not go everywhere with the campaign team, citing his responsibilities as head of government, the country's financial obligations and the need to attract investors. The President's planned appearances in Akwa Ibom and Rivers therefore come as the party continues its mobilisation for the 2027 election.