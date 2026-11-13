President Tinubu to Launch Wole Olanipekun Book Series at Justice Summit

President Bola Tinubu will unveil the six-volume book set by Chief Wole Olanipekun at the WOC Justice Summit in Abuja on 19 November, alongside Tony Elumelu.

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to officially unveil a comprehensive six-volume book collection titled ' Wole Olanipekun Through the Cases' on 19 November. This significant literary and legal event will take place at the Body of Benchers Complex in Abuja as a central feature of the ongoing WOC Justice Summit activities.

Keynote Address By Tony Elumelu

Tony Elumelu, the immediate past Chairman of United Bank for Africa Plc, will deliver the keynote address during the summit proceedings. His speech will be titled 'The Rule of Law as a Catalyst for Private Sector Growth and Economic Transformation' and will explore critical economic themes.

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Elumelu will focus his remarks on the intricate relationship between the administration of justice and the security of economic rights. He will examine how robust legal frameworks contribute to the prosperity of private enterprises and drive overall economic advancement across the nation.

Summit Theme And Global Focus

The WOC Justice Summit operates under the theme 'From Precedent to Possibility: The Lawyer's Role in Shaping the Next 50 Years of Justice, Democracy and Public Trust'. This global focus considers a future of possibilities against the backdrop of legal precedents and the evolving role of lawyers.

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Eminent speakers will address the changing landscape of the legal profession, emphasizing its role in protecting commerce and strengthening democratic institutions. The discussions will also cover advancing the frontiers of justice and safeguarding the rule of law as key pillars for future governance.

Legacy Of Chief Wole Olanipekun

The book series being unveiled represents a collection of analyses and commentaries on landmark cases involving the founder of Wole Olanipekun & Co. The materials cover his legal career from his call to the Bar 50 years ago in 1976 to the present day.

Chief Wole Olanipekun, CFR, SAN, is the founder of the law firm responsible for the initiative. The six-volume set serves as a historical record of the firm's involvement in significant legal battles over five decades of judicial history in Nigeria.

Government Participation And Future Outlook

The event is expected to attract leading policymakers and decision-makers from all arms of government at both federal and state levels. According to a statement by Wole Olanipekun & Co., the summit is conceived as a platform to ideate on enhancing justice delivery mechanisms in the country.

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Olakunle Olasanmi, a journalist with LEADERSHIP Newspaper, has reported on these developments. He specializes in judiciary reporting and has distinguished himself in covering the judicial system and conflict resolution within Nigeria and beyond over his more than two-decade career.