President Tinubu to Commission Transformative Projects in Lagos During Two-Day Working Visit

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will undertake a two-day working visit to Lagos State, during which he will commission several significant infrastructure and educational projects. This visit, hosted by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, will highlight the state's developmental progress and ongoing commitment to improving the lives of its residents. The projects include a link bridge, a GIS center, a multi-agency building, a food logistics hub, and a massive school complex, among others.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Publicity, Gboyega Akosile, announced on Monday via an X post that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu will be embarking on a two-day working visit to Lagos State . The visit, scheduled to commence on Wednesday, April 8, and conclude on Thursday, April 9, 2026, will see the President commissioning several significant projects across the state.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu will be hosting President Tinubu during this visit, which is anticipated to highlight the ongoing developmental strides and infrastructural advancements within Lagos. The announcement signals a period of celebratory unveiling of key projects and a continued focus on improving the quality of life for Lagos residents.\The President's itinerary includes the inauguration of the Ojota-Opebi link bridge, a project described as both transformative and strategic, promising to significantly ease traffic flow and enhance connectivity within the city. This project, ready for its official launch, underscores the administration's commitment to infrastructural development. In addition to the bridge, President Tinubu will commission the Lagos State Geographic Information Service in Alausa and the Lagos Multi-agency building, also located in Alausa. These projects are crucial to improving efficiency, coordination, and the overall governance structure within the state. The Lagos food logistics hub in Abijo is also on the list. The president will also launch the Tolu Schools Complex in Ajegunle, a massive educational facility designed to serve over 20,000 students. Moreover, the Maracana stadium, comprising 19 mini-football pitches, will be launched as well, providing recreational facilities for the community.\The Tolu Schools Complex is particularly noteworthy, spanning 11.7 hectares and comprising 36 schools across primary, junior, and senior secondary levels. This complex is designed to be the largest school community in Africa, equipped with modern facilities including classrooms, football fields, and basketball courts. Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the central role of education in his administration's vision for Lagos, assuring that the government will continue to prioritize access to a quality learning environment for every child. The projects highlighted during this visit reflect a broader agenda focused on improving infrastructure, enhancing government services, promoting education, and creating recreational opportunities for Lagos residents. This visit by President Tinubu is a key moment for the state. The visit reinforces the strong relationship between the Federal and State governments, and offers an opportunity to showcase Lagos's progress and potential to the nation and the world. The governor also noted the importance of ensuring the safety and security of all Lagosians, and promised to collaborate with the federal government to further address the issues of insecurity





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Bola Ahmed Tinubu Lagos State Babajide Sanwo-Olu Infrastructure Education

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