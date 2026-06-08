President Tinubu to Commission Major FCT Infrastructure Projects for Third Anniversary

FCT Minister Nyesom Wike announces a series of project commissions by President Tinubu starting June 9, 2026, celebrating the administration's third anniversary with the launch of fully completed roads including OSEX Stage 2, Arterial Road N5, and Highway 105.

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ), Barr. Nyesom Wike , has announced a major series of infrastructure project commissions by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The events are scheduled to commence on Tuesday, June 9, 2026, and form a key part of the administration's third-anniversary celebrations. According to the Minister, who spoke with newsmen on Monday, June 8, 2026, the President will begin with the commissioning of stage two of the Outer Southern Expressway (OSEX) Main Carriageways. He emphasized that this project is one hundred percent complete. Wike noted that this location was where he and the President inspected work earlier that morning.

The Minister detailed that the commissioning itinerary is extensive and will span multiple days. Following the OSEX, President Tinubu is set to commission the strategic Arterial Road N5 in Life Camp on Wednesday, June 10, 2026. On Thursday, the schedule includes the commissioning of the newly dualized Highway 105, also known as the Airport-to-Kuje carriageway, a project designed to provide essential economic connections to various outlying development zones.

Wike proudly stated that all three projects are fully completed and ready for the inauguration ceremonies. He credited the timely achievement to the commitment of the various contractors involved in executing the works. Looking beyond the central areas, Minister Wike also confirmed that the President's visit will extend to the satellite towns within the FCT's Area Councils. There, President Tinubu will personally inaugurate several vital developmental interventions, underscoring the administration's commitment to comprehensive regional development.

Wike expressed his profound gratitude to President Tinubu for the unwavering support extended to the FCT Administration, which he identified as the primary enabler of these accomplishments. He highlighted the importance of leadership continuity, praising the President's resolve to see projects, regardless of their origin, through to completion. In response to questions about completed FCT bus terminals that have not yet opened for public use, Minister Wike asked residents for patience.

He explained that the delay is due to necessary bureaucratic procedures. He clarified that the Federal Executive Council (FEC) has already approved a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) lease structure for the terminals. The selected concessionaire is currently in the process of consolidating and modernizing the public transportation fleets to meet contemporary operational standards before the facilities become fully operational. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance urban mobility and public transport efficiency within the capital region





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President Tinubu Nyesom Wike FCT Infrastructure Commissioning OSEX Road Projects Third Anniversary Public-Private Partnership Bus Terminals

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