President Tinubu Set to Run for Nigerian Presidency in 2027

The All Progressives Congress, APC, members in Osun State confirmed President Tinubu as their presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

Members of the All Progressives Congress , APC , in Osun State affirmed President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the partys candidate for the 2027 presidential election . The affirmation came as party members participated in the partys presidential primary across the 332 wards in the state.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, also took part in the exercise at Iragbiji Ward 1. The governorship candidate of the APC in Osun State, Bola Oyebamiji, also participated in the primary at Ikire Ward 9 alongside other members of the party. The primary was conducted peacefully in Osogbo and Olorunda local government areas, with members of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors serving as ward agents for President Tinubu during the exercise.

Speaking with journalists after the exercise, the Osun Renewed Hope Ambassador, Sunday Akere, said the primary was peaceful across the state. He added that the collation of results at the state level was being coordinated by Oyetola in his capacity as the state collation officer for the exercise. Stanley Osifo, another presidential aspirant, reportedly did not have agents present in many of the wards monitored during the exercise across Osogbo town





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All Progressives Congress APC President Tinubu Presidential Primary 2027 Presidential Election Renewed Hope Ambassadors Boluwaduro Local Government Обсуждение Результатов Oyetola

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