President Tinubu Seeks Deeper Investment Partnerships in Logistics, Mining, Shipping

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and top executives of APM Terminals made a commitment during a meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda. The proposed investment would focus on the modernisation of Apapa Port, expansion of logistics infrastructure, and long-term private sector participation in Nigeria's maritime ecosystem.

As Tinubu seeks deeper investment partnerships in logistics, mining, shipping, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and top executives of APM Terminals made a commitment during a meeting on the sidelines of the ongoing Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

The delegation led by Igor van den Essen, Regional President, APM Terminals Africa-Europe, included Martijn Van Dongen, the company's Head of Investments, and Frederik Klinke, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria. Van den Essen proposed investment in the modernisation of Apapa Port, expansion of logistics infrastructure, and long-term private sector participation in Nigeria's maritime ecosystem.

He commended President Tinubu's economic reforms and policy direction, citing over two decades of collaboration and substantial investments already made in the country's port sector. President Tinubu welcomed the proposed investment, stressing his administration's repositioning of Nigeria for greater competitiveness through economic reforms and infrastructure modernisation. He also called for deeper investment partnerships in logistics, mining, shipping, and integrated infrastructure development





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

APM Terminals Nigeria President Tinubu Economic Reforms Infrastructure Modernisation Logistics Mining Shipping

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Tinubu Calls for Deeper Economic Integration, Deep Blue Project, and Reforms in International Financial SystemPresident Tinubu emphasized the need for policies that prioritize industrial growth and prosperity and acknowledged the challenges posed by current financing structures. Nigeria's Deep Blue Project aims to offer maritime infrastructure as a shared data hub, while reforms in the international financial system are crucial to unlock private capital and de-risk the country's maritime proposition.

Read more »

Christian NGO Coalition to hold National Prayer Summit for Nigeria and President Bola TinubuChristian NGO Coalition announces plans to hold a National Prayer Summit for Nigeria and President Bola Tinubu, also featuring Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, with theme: 'A Nation Loved by God'.

Read more »

Akwa Ibom State: President Akpabio Promises 2027 South-South Victory for President TinubuPresident of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio has said Akwa Ibom State will deliver the highest number of votes in the South-South region for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in the 2027 general election.

Read more »

APC Deputy Senate President commends President Tinubu for fostering unity, supporting internal democracyBaru, the Deputy Senate President, praised President Tinubu's commitment to fostering unity and ensuring peaceful conduct during the ongoing APC primaries, citing his expertise as a grassroots politician.

Read more »