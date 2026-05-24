President Tinubu secures APC presidential ticket after nationwide primary win

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2027 election after recording overwhelming victories across states in the party's direct primary exercise held nationwide on Saturday.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, participate in APC Presidential primary election at Ward L2, Ikoyi, Lagos. Saturday, May 23, 2026 President defeats sole challenger Stanley Osifo by wide margins, with several states recording near-total support in the APC direct primary.

has secured the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket for the 2027 election after recording overwhelming victories across states in the party’s direct primary exercise held nationwide on Saturday





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APC Bola Ahmed Tinubu Olukemi Tinubu Direct Primary Election President Of Nigeria Senator Stanley Osifo

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Bola Tinubu Participates in APC Primary, Sets Stage for 2027 ElectionPresident Bola Tinubu and his wife, Oluremi, attended the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Ward E, Ikoyi, Lagos. The exercise is part of the party's nationwide ward-level primaries ahead of the 2027 general elections.

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President Tinubu Votes for APC Presidential PrimaryPresident Tinubu casts vote in Lagos for APC presidential primary elections, praising governors and electoral officials.

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President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Wins APC Presidential Primary Election in Delta StatePresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has won the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election in Delta State, securing 407,646 votes, while his challenger, Mr Stanley Osifo, secured zero votes.

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