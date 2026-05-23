President Tinubu Scores Highest Votes in APC Presidential Primary Election in Edo State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu secured the highest votes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election held in Edo State, scoring 131,096 votes. His opponent secured only one vote in Ovia North East Local Government Area.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu scored a total of 131,096 votes in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary election held in Edo State . The election was peacefully conducted across the state, and the results have been presented as they were collated from all the 192 wards in the state.

President Tinubu secured the highest number of votes in the state, scoring 131,096 votes, while his challenger secured just one vote from all the wards in Edo State. The collation officers from the 18 local government areas of Edo State were at the APC party secretariat in Benin City to present the results scored by the candidates in the primary election.

The breakdown of the scores of the candidates across the seven local government areas in Edo South Senatorial District was as follows: In Oredo Local Government Area, President Tinubu scored 9,177 votes while Osifo scored zero votes. In Ikpoba-Okha, Tinubu polled 13,147 votes while Osifo got zero votes. In Egor, Tinubu scored 10,074 votes while Osifo garnered zero votes. In Orhionmwon Local Government Area, Tinubu secured 6,858 votes to defeat Osifo, who got zero votes.

In Ovia South West, Tinubu got 10,044 votes while Osifo scored zero votes. In Ovia North East, Tinubu secured 7,983 votes while Osifo got one vote. In Uhunmwonde Local Government Area, Tinubu got 6,159 votes while Osifo scored zero votes. In Edo North Senatorial District, Tinubu scored 4,564 votes in Etsako Central Local Government Area while Osifo got zero votes.

In Etsako East, Tinubu got 7,123 votes while Osifo scored zero votes. In Owan East, Tinubu got 5,492 votes while Osifo scored zero. In Owan West, Tinubu polled 4,139 votes while Osifo got zero votes. In Akoko-Edo, Tinubu got 7,464 votes while Osifo got zero votes.

In Etsako West, Tinubu got 11,497 votes while Osifo scored zero votes. For Edo Central Senatorial District, the president garnered 5,441 votes in Esan South East Local Government Area while Osifo scored zero votes. In Esan North East, Tinubu got 4,111 votes while Osifo scored zero. In Igueben, Tinubu polled 5,467 votes while Osifo scored zero.

In Esan West Local Government Area, Tinubu got 6,820 votes while Osifo scored zero votes. In Esan Central Local Government Area, Tinubu got 5,536 votes while Osifo scored zero votes. By the figures, Tinubu secured the highest votes of 13,147 in Ikpoba-Okha in Edo South Senatorial District, 11,497 votes in Etsako West in Edo North, and 6,820 votes in Esan West Local Government Area in Edo Central Senatorial District





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