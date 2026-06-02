President Tinubu's Vision for Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway Described as Game Changer

The Minister of State for Works, Muazu Jaji Sambo, has described President Bola Tinubu's vision behind the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway as a game changer. The project is designed not only as critical infrastructure but also as an economic corridor capable of transforming trade, mobility and regional integration across Nigeria.

The Minister of State for Works, Muazu Jaji Sambo , has described President Bola Tinubu's vision behind the 1,068-kilometre Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway as a game changer.

The project is designed not only as critical infrastructure but also as an economic corridor capable of transforming trade, mobility and regional integration across Nigeria. The minister said the project reflects the president's broader infrastructure agenda and his objective of building a more connected and economically resilient nation. The Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway is more than a road project; it is a road to prosperity.

It reflects President Tinubu's vision of building a more connected, productive, environmentally sustainable, and economically resilient Nigeria. The highway would link northern and southern parts of the country, enhance connectivity, boost economic activities and create opportunities for communities along the corridor. The 1,068-kilometre road would connect with the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway, creating a strategic transportation network expected to improve trade, strengthen security and facilitate the movement of goods and people across the country.

With about 120 kilometres of the highway currently under construction along the Sokoto axis, the minister said approximately 20 kilometres have already been completed. Solar streetlights have been installed along sections of the continuously reinforced concrete pavement. The minister hailed the engineers of the Federal Ministry of Works and Hitech Construction Company for their roles in executing the project.

He urged Nigerians, particularly residents of the Northwest to support the administration's Renewed Hope Agenda, noting that ongoing infrastructure projects are expected to stimulate economic growth and improve living standards across the country. The Federal Government remains committed to delivering infrastructure capable of driving development and prosperity for future generations





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President Tinubu Sokoto-Badagry Super Highway Muazu Jaji Sambo Infrastructure Development Economic Growth

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