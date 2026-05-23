President Tinubu's Unanimous Victory in Ebonyi State APC Primary

Despite facing no opposition, President Bola Tinubu secured an overwhelming victory in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential primary in Ebonyi State. His rival, Stanley Osifo, did not win a single vote in the election conducted across multiple local government areas, underlining the dominance of the APC in the state.

President Bola Tinubu recorded a sweeping victory in the All Progressives Congress presidential primary in Ebonyi State on Saturday, securing all 207,579 valid votes cast across the 13 local government areas of the state, while his rival, Stanley Osifo , failed to secure a single vote.

The exercise, conducted simultaneously across 171 wards and 13 local government areas, witnessed massive participation by party faithful and leaders, further underscoring the dominance of the APC in the state. Announcing the results in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State Governor and State Collation Officer, Francis Nwifuru, disclosed that the party had a total membership strength of 215,490, out of which 207,579 members were accredited and participated in the voting exercise





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Ebonyi State President Tinubu APC Primary Stanley Osifo State Collation Officer

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