President Tinubu's Kaduna Visit: Condolences, Weddings, and Community Development

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commenced his day with a series of significant engagements in Kaduna , demonstrating his commitment to national unity and community development . The day began with a condolence visit to the residence of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari . Tinubu was received by Buhari's widow, Aisha, her eldest son Yusuf, and other family members.

During the visit, Tinubu offered words of comfort and assurance, stating that the government would uphold the legacies of the late leader. He highlighted Buhari’s spirit of hard work, dedication, patriotism, and honesty, promising to continue on the path of integrity and great character. Aisha Buhari expressed her gratitude to the President and his government for their support during this difficult time. She also called on Nigerians to emulate her late husband's virtues of honesty, integrity, and justice, while praying for peace and unity within the country. Accompanying the President were key figures from the government, including the Senate President, Speaker of the House of Representatives, several state governors, and various ministers. This high-profile delegation underscored the importance of the visit and the significance of the message conveyed. \Following the condolence visit, President Tinubu attended the wedding ceremony of Nasirudeen Abdulaziz Yari, the son of Senator Abdulaziz Yari. The wedding, held at the historic Sultan Bello Mosque, was a vibrant display of cultural and social traditions. President Tinubu, acting on behalf of the groom’s family, received the groom's hand in marriage after the dowry was confirmed. He commended both families for upholding noble traditions and encouraged the newlyweds to build their home on faith, love, and mutual respect. The event was attended by a diverse array of dignitaries, including traditional rulers, business leaders, and politicians. Prominent clerics, Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau and Dr. Muhammad Suleiman, offered prayers for the President and the nation. Beyond the wedding celebrations, President Tinubu also inaugurated several newly-constructed facilities at the Sultan Bello Mosque, sponsored by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited (TSSNL). These facilities included a state-of-the-art ablution center, 50 restrooms with VIP sections, and a massive 300,000-liter overhead water tank. These improvements were a significant upgrade from the previously inadequate facilities, which had struggled to accommodate the large number of worshippers. \The provision of these new facilities by TSSNL highlights the importance of corporate social responsibility and its positive impact on communities. The site engineer confirmed that the project was completed to the highest construction standards, with the new ablution area being spacious and the water tank ensuring a consistent supply of water. The Chief Imam of the mosque expressed his gratitude for Tantita's intervention, as the project had been abandoned for several years before their involvement. The completion of the project has significantly improved the quality of life for worshippers and the local community. In addition to the mosque facilities, Tantita has also sponsored an Islamic school and a Christian school, further demonstrating their commitment to supporting education and community development. The residents of Ungwan Sarki, where the mosque is located, praised the timely intervention, emphasizing the positive impact on addressing long-standing water challenges. This series of engagements in Kaduna highlights President Tinubu's commitment to fostering national unity, respecting traditions, and supporting community development through both governmental actions and corporate social responsibility initiatives





