President Tinubu’s Decision on Fuel Subsidy Removal: Addressing Fraud and Ensuring Targeted Support

The Nigerian Presidency explains President Bola Tinubu’s stance on maintaining the removal of fuel subsidies, citing fraud in the petroleum sector and highlighting ongoing subsidies in healthcare and agriculture. The government remains open to targeted interventions if necessary.

The Nigeria n Presidency has provided insights into President Bola Tinubu ’s decision to maintain the removal of fuel subsidies, citing systemic fraud within the petroleum sector as the primary reason.

During a recent interview, Daniel Bwala, the Special Adviser to the President on Policy Communications, elaborated that past subsidy schemes were not effectively reaching ordinary Nigerians but were instead being manipulated by fraudulent actors, including foreign entities. Bwala emphasized that the beneficiaries of these subsidies were not the Nigerian populace but rather individuals exploiting the system for personal gain.

He stated, The reason President Tinubu has refused to return the subsidy on fuel is that historically the beneficiaries of this subsidy are not the Nigerian people. It is fraud people in that industry. While the administration does not reject the idea of subsidies outright, Bwala highlighted that the government continues to support other critical sectors through targeted subsidies.

For instance, healthcare services like dialysis have received a 50% subsidy, and agricultural inputs are also being subsidized to benefit the people. Bwala further noted that state governments are now experiencing increased revenue due to the subsidy removal, which has positively impacted their fiscal capacities. He described President Tinubu’s leadership approach as adaptable and responsive to national needs, rather than rigid. This flexibility, he explained, allows the government to adjust policies based on evolving circumstances.

For example, while borrowing is not discouraged, the administration remains cautious about its implications. Bwala also mentioned that if the situation demands, the government could reconsider targeted subsidy interventions in the future, ensuring that any such measures directly benefit the citizens





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Nigeria Fuel Subsidy Fraud President Bola Tinubu Economic Policy

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