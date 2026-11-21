President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrives in Lagos following the APC campaign rally in Ibadan, scheduled to attend a family prayer session.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has arrived in Lagos after concluding his participation in the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Rally in Ibadan, Oyo State. The President touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Murtala Mohammed International Airport in Ikeja on Saturday afternoon.

President Tinubu Lands in Lagos

The presidential aircraft landed at the designated terminal at 3 pm on Saturday. This arrival marks the conclusion of a day-long campaign engagement in Ibadan, where President Tinubu addressed supporters and rallied party members ahead of upcoming electoral processes.

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A statement issued by presidential spokesman Bayo Onanuga confirmed the specific time and location of the arrival. The report details that the President's plane touched down precisely at 3 pm, signaling the end of his official duties in Oyo State for the day.

Key Officials and Family Receive President

Upon landing, President Tinubu was welcomed by a high-profile delegation of government officials and political leaders. Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was among the first dignitaries to greet the President at the airport terminal.

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Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun also attended the reception, highlighting the collaborative presence of state leaders from the Southwest region. The welcoming party included the President's Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, who played a key role in the logistical coordination of the return flight.

Former Ogun State Governor Chief Segun Osoba was also present, joining other government officials, party leaders, and enthusiastic supporters who had gathered to receive the President. The turnout underscored the strong political support base for President Tinubu within the region.

Immediate Post-Rally Schedule in Lagos

Following the airport reception, President Tinubu is scheduled to engage in a private family commitment during his short stay in Lagos. According to the official statement, the President will attend a special prayer session organized in his honor by members of his family.

This religious gathering is set to take place on Sunday, November 22. The event serves as a personal interlude for the President amidst his demanding political calendar and campaign engagements across the nation.

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Political Context of the Ibadan Campaign

The campaign rally in Ibadan was a significant stop in the APC's broader electoral strategy. Oyo State has traditionally been a pivotal battleground in Nigerian politics, making the President's physical presence there a strategic move to bolster party morale and voter engagement.

The success of the rally and the subsequent warm reception in Lagos reflect the ongoing efforts of the ruling party to consolidate support in the Southwest. Political observers note that such visits are critical for maintaining momentum in the lead-up to elections.