Tinubu Returns to Abuja After Umrah, Prays for Nigeria's Peace and Unity

President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja on Wednesday night after performing the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, where he prayed for Nigeria's peace, unity and prosperity.

President Bola Tinubu returned to Abuja on Wednesday night after completing the Umrah pilgrimage in Makkah, Saudi Arabia. His aircraft, an Airbus A330-200, touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, at exactly 8:53pm.

The return ended his religious visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. He was received on arrival by his Chief of Staff, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, along with five state governors, ministers and other senior government officials. The governors at the airport were Uba Sani of Kaduna State, Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto of Sokoto State, Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Umar Namadi of Jigawa State and Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

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Others included the Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, the Inspector-General of Police, and the Director of Protocol at the Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Ibrahim Sule Dan Agundi. Tinubu had departed the Royal Terminal of King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah at 5:13pm Saudi time on Wednesday.

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Before leaving Saudi Arabia, he held a brief meeting with the Deputy Governor of the Makkah Region, Prince Saud bin Mishaal bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, at the Royal Guest Palace. The Saudi official, alongside Nigeria's Ambassador to Saudi Arabia, Yakubu Gambo, and Consul-General, Ambassador Muazam Ibrahim Nayaya, accompanied him to the airport. During his stay in Makkah, Tinubu performed the Umrah rites, including circumambulating the Holy Kaaba at Masjid al-Haram, the Grand Mosque.

Special Prayers Inside Holy Kaaba

A major highlight of the pilgrimage was the rare privilege granted the President and members of his delegation to enter the Holy Kaaba on Sunday, where they performed special prayers. Inside the sacred structure, Tinubu prayed for lasting peace, national security, unity and economic prosperity, while seeking divine wisdom, strength and resilience to discharge his responsibilities as President.

He also prayed that Nigeria's religious, ethnic and cultural diversity would become a source of national strength and shared prosperity rather than division. Our strength is our diversity, and we continue to build on that for the prospect and security of the country, the President declared during the pilgrimage. He reaffirmed his commitment to Project Nigeria and his determination to build a prosperous country, invest in the future of young Nigerians and pursue national development.

Speaking to journalists after completing the Umrah rites on Friday, the President had declared that only God could determine who would lead Nigeria. He expressed gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman for the exceptional hospitality extended to him and the Nigerian delegation.

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Thanks to Saudi Leadership

He described the opportunity to enter the Kaaba as a rare honour and a reflection of the enduring bonds of faith and friendship between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia. In a message posted on his verified X handle on Monday, the President said he had used the spiritual journey to seek divine blessings for Nigeria. In those sacred moments, I prayed for peace, unity and prosperity for our dear nation and for all Nigerians, he stated.

He had earlier explained that his decision to undertake the pilgrimage was inspired by his commitment to Nigeria and his desire to seek divine guidance in addressing the country's challenges. The visit lasted five full days after he departed Abuja on Thursday, October 29. Before departing Abuja, Tinubu commissioned five newly acquired Nigerian Air Force helicopters, comprising two Airbus H-125 helicopters and three Agusta 109 Trekker B helicopters, as part of efforts to strengthen the military's operational capabilities.

According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, the President concluded the pilgrimage with renewed faith, gratitude to Almighty Allah and a strengthened resolve to pursue his administration's Renewed Hope Agenda. Onanuga said Tinubu remained committed to translating Nigerians' aspirations into tangible improvements in living conditions and building a better country for all.

Political Timing and Elections

The presidential delegation included the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, and the governors of Sokoto, Jigawa, Kaduna, Borno and Yobe states, among other senior government officials. The visit also attracted political commentary given its timing. Tinubu departed for Makkah days after officially flagging off his re-election campaign in Kaduna on October 24, with the January 16, 2027 general elections now less than 75 days away.

The President's return concludes a visit that combined religious observances with prayers for national stability, improved security and the success of ongoing efforts to reposition Nigeria for sustainable growth and development.