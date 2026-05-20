President Tinubu requested to address insecurity in Oyo State following school pupils' abduction

The Nigeria Labour Congress has called for immediate action to rescue the abducted pupils and teachers, urging Government to engage security agencies to ensure safety of lives and property.

The Nigeria Labour Congress ( NLC ) has asked President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Nigeria's security chiefs to address the recent insecurity in Oyo State , following the abduction of school pupils and teachers.

Recall that at least 30 pupils and seven teachers were abducted by bandits from three schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. The development has stirred reactions from Nigerians demanding immediate action to rescue the abducted pupils and teachers, as the NLC stated that their security agencies should do a thorough soul-searching.

"We demand action now. We have had enough of sermons and condolence messages. For how long should we continue to bleed like this?

" the labour union stated. Also, the Governor of Kwara, Senator Bala Mohammed, has asked President Tinubu to intervene in a planned defection with Kwankwaso's consent. Gov. Yusuf Bako approaches President Lai Mohammed over planned defection with Bako and Oshiomhole's agreement





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President NLC Securitiy Kidnapping Oyo State

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