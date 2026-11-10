Tinubu Pledges Reliable Power and Cheaper Living at Dutse Rally

Tinubu renewed his promise of reliable electricity, lower living costs and farming support at a Dutse rally, as critics revisit his 2023 pledge on power.

President Bola Tinubu has renewed his promise to give Nigeria ns reliable electricity, nearly four years after urging voters not to re-elect him if he failed to improve power supply during his first term. He made the latest commitment on Tuesday at a campaign rally of the All Progressives Congress in Dutse, the capital of Jigawa State, where he laid out his plans for a second mandate.

Tinubu told supporters that his government would lower the cost of living, deliver dependable power and strengthen Nigeria's industrial sector. He argued that full privatisation of the power sector has not worked and said it would not be the answer to the country's persistent supply problems.

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Tinubu Outlines Power, Industry and Jobs Plans

Tinubu said his administration would provide reliable power, support nano, small and medium-scale enterprises, and widen employment opportunities for people earning real incomes. He linked these steps to a broader plan to stimulate economic activity across the country.

The stated goals include building a stronger industrial base, strengthening local industries and creating jobs. The President singled out smaller enterprises as the businesses his government would help directly.

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Agriculture Plans Target Food Security and Lower Prices

Tinubu said the proposed interventions would raise agricultural production, strengthen food security and make food more affordable for Nigerians. He said his government would subsidise farming and reward small-scale farmers.

He also announced that interest-free loans for farmers were on the way and expressed confidence that prosperity and food security would follow. These measures form part of his wider effort to boost output in the farming sector.

The President further disclosed plans to set up mechanised farming centres in six geopolitical locations across the country. He also encouraged universities to expand research and development in agriculture more than ever before.

Renewed Electricity Pledge Revisits 2023 Campaign Promise

Tinubu's renewed electricity promise has revived attention to a commitment he made during the 2023 presidential campaign, when he assured business leaders that Nigerians would have power and stop paying estimated bills.

In December 2022, Tinubu, then the APC presidential candidate, addressed members of the Organised Private Sector at a business lunch in Lagos. He insisted that Nigerians would have electricity by any means necessary and that the promise he made would be kept.

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He also said that if he failed to keep the promise and sought a second term, Nigerians should not vote for him unless he gave adequate reasons for failing to deliver. That qualification has become central to the current debate over his record.

The Presidency has defended him. On November 1, Dele Alake, spokesperson for the APC Presidential Campaign Council, said the President's remarks had been taken out of context. Alake argued that Tinubu did not make an unconditional promise of uninterrupted electricity within four years.

Alake pointed to several government measures in the power sector, including the Electricity Act 2023, the Presidential Metering Initiative, efforts to settle outstanding debts in the sector and investment in transmission infrastructure. He acknowledged that resolving Nigeria's electricity crisis remains an ongoing challenge.

Bayo Onanuga, the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, made similar arguments in a television interview on June 24. He said Tinubu had acknowledged there could be reasons his administration might not provide adequate electricity, and claimed the government had made progress on estimated billing.

The APC has also unveiled a four-pillar manifesto covering 2027 to 2031, which includes a pillar on energy, infrastructure and economic growth. Tinubu's campaign will be judged in part on whether these power commitments translate into measurable results for households and businesses.