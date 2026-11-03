President Tinubu Rejects Return to Fuel Subsidy With Biblical Analogy of Moses and Egypt

President Bola Tinubu has firmly rejected opposition calls to reinstate fuel subsidy, using the biblical story of Moses leaving Egypt to justify his administration's economic reforms. He warned that returning to the subsidy could crash the Naira and hike petrol prices, citing recent macroeconomic growth as evidence of reform success.

President Bola Tinubu recently delivered a striking and theologically charged declaration during a strategic meeting at the Aso Rock Villa with City Boys, a youth campaign group orchestrated by his son Seyi Tinubu.

Tinubu Rejects Reversal Of Fuel Subsidy

In this high-profile gathering, the President firmly stated that he would never reverse the controversial decision to remove the fuel subsidy, a move he executed on his very first day in office. He reasoned that the nation was on the brink of bankruptcy, leaving no fiscal space to sustain the subsidy regime. Addressing the political opposition who have promised to restore the subsidy, Tinubu drew a powerful parallel from religious scripture.

Also read BUA boss describes entering Holy Kaaba with President Tinubu

He recounted the story of Moses, or Musa, and the Israelites leaving Egypt. He explained that just as the Red Sea parted to give way for the Israelites, Nigeria has also found a path forward. He posed a rhetorical question to his audience, asserting that one cannot ask Moses to return to the land of Egypt after crossing the sea.

This metaphor was clearly aimed at rejecting the idea of returning to the previous economic policies that he believes were unsustainable. The President's remarks were a direct response to promises made by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, who is a presidential hopeful for the 2027 elections. Abubakar has campaigned on a platform that includes the restoration of fuel subsidy, a proposal that has gained traction among some Nigerians weary of the current cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement

Tinubu, however, warned that such a move would be economically disastrous. He projected that reintroducing the subsidy would severely weaken the Naira, potentially driving the exchange rate to N4,000 against the US dollar.

Economic Risks Of Reinstating Subsidy

Furthermore, he argued that petrol prices could skyrocket to N5,000 per litre under such a policy reversal. To counter the narrative that the government was failing, Tinubu pointed to positive macroeconomic indicators, citing a GDP growth rate of 4.6 percent. He argued that these figures demonstrate that the painful reforms are yielding tangible results for the national economy, even if the benefits have not yet fully trickled down to the average citizen.

The discussion also touched upon recent policy measures announced by the Minister of Petroleum Resources on October 8, which included petrol price discounts and modulation mechanisms. Critics and opposition leaders have characterized these measures as a covert attempt to reintroduce subsidy under complex regulatory terminology. This debate is not new, as the President had previously cautioned against reinstating subsidy during the IMF and World Bank Annual Meetings in Thailand.

Historical Roots Of Nigerian Fuel Subsidy

Reflecting on past writings, it becomes clear that the issue of subsidy dependency is deeply rooted in Nigeria's history. The subsidy was originally introduced in 1973 by General Yakubu Gowon to cushion citizens from the oil price shock caused by the Yom Kippur War. Unlike temporary measures in Europe and East Asia that have clear end dates, Nigeria's subsidy became an open-ended entitlement.

Advertisement

The lesson for public policy is that temporary interventions must have defined start and end dates to avoid becoming perpetual burdens on the state and citizens alike, a trap the current administration is determined to avoid despite political pressure.