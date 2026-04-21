President Tinubu Reconstitutes Governing Council for Nigeria Police Academy in Kano

President Bola Tinubu has announced a 16-member Governing Council for the Nigeria Police Academy, appointing Minister Ibrahim Gaidam as Chairman to oversee administrative reforms.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally initiated the comprehensive reconstitution of the 16-member Governing Council for the Nigeria Police Academy , situated in Wudil, Kano State. This strategic move is aimed at reinforcing the administrative oversight, institutional integrity, and operational efficiency of the premier institution responsible for grooming the next generation of police officers in Nigeria.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, released an official statement confirming that the President has appointed Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, the incumbent Minister of Police Affairs, to serve as the Chairman of the Governing Council. This appointment underscores the administration's commitment to aligning the academic and tactical standards of the Academy with the broader security policies of the Federal Government. The newly reconstituted council is composed of a diverse and highly qualified group of professionals, ensuring a multi-disciplinary approach to the Academy's governance. According to the presidential directive, the body includes the Chairman of the Police Service Commission, the Inspector-General of Police, and dedicated representatives from the Federal Ministry of Education, the Federal Ministry of Finance, and the Federal Ministry of Justice. This inter-ministerial composition is intended to facilitate seamless cooperation between the security apparatus and the regulatory bodies that govern public education and national finance, thereby addressing any bureaucratic bottlenecks that may have previously hindered the development of the facility. Furthermore, in a move reflective of the federal character principle, President Tinubu has appointed six distinguished individuals to represent the six geopolitical zones of the country. These members are Babagana Zannah Adam (DCP Rtd.) for the North East, Emmanuel Torkuma Manger for the North Central, Maigari Abati Dikko (DIG Rtd.) for the North West, Dubem A. Obaze (KSM) for the South East, Ajibogere Toyin for the South West, and Udom Udo Ekpoudom (DIG Rtd.) for the South South. Additionally, the Commandant of the Academy, the Provost, and the Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of training will serve as ex-officio members, while the Registrar of the Academy will act as the Secretary to the Council. This structural revamp is expected to foster a more transparent and effective governance model, ultimately contributing to the revitalization of the Nigeria Police Force and the improvement of domestic security standards through superior academic training





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