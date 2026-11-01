President Tinubu Prays for Unity and Development During Saudi Arabia Dinner

President Tinubu and delegates pray for Nigeria's unity, peace, and prosperity in Mecca. Governor AbdulRazaq and others pledge support for national development and leadership.

President Bola Tinubu has prayed for Nigeria's diversity to become a source of prosperity, unity, peace and sustainable development for the benefit of all citizens. The President made the prayer on Sunday in Mecca, Saudi Arabia, while hosting members of his delegation to dinner, according to a statement by his spokesperson, Bayo Onanuga.

Petition for National Peace and Unity

He expressed hope that Nigeria's ethnic, religious and cultural diversity would remain a source of strength and national development rather than division. He urged citizens to embrace mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence and a shared commitment to the country's progress. He also prayed for enduring peace and harmony in the country, asking Allah to grant Nigeria's leaders the wisdom, courage and foresight to steer the nation towards greater development and improved living conditions.

Also read Wale Tinubu, Rabiu, Others Join President Tinubu for Umrah in Makkah

Divine Guidance for Leadership and Citizens

The President further sought divine guidance and protection for Nigerians at home and abroad. He prayed that Allah would strengthen the bonds of brotherhood among citizens and inspire patriotism, compassion and service to the nation. Tinubu said Nigeria's abundant human and natural resources, alongside the talents, creativity and enterprise of its diverse population, provided a strong foundation for building a prosperous and inclusive country. He urged Nigerians of all faiths and backgrounds to continue working together in the national interest. He expressed confidence that the country would overcome its challenges through faith, unity of purpose and collective determination.

Bua Group and Governors Pledge Support

Chairman of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, reaffirmed his support for the President, saying the dinner provided another opportunity to pray for Nigeria's peace, unity and prosperity. Rabiu said that this was the third dinner held with the President since they arrived in Makkah on Thursday night or Friday morning. He noted that the discussions centred on praying for the country and appreciating Tinubu's commitment to Nigeria. Rabiu stated that they would continue to support the President in whatever capacity they can. He acknowledged that the President is very passionate about the country and is working very hard to achieve his goals for the nation.

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Call for Wisdom in Governance Decisions

Kwara State Governor and Chairman of the Nigerian Governors' Forum, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, also praised the President's commitment to building a united and prosperous nation. He said that only Allah can reward the President and that they will continue to pray for him daily. He prayed for Nigeria under Tinubu's leadership, asking Allah to strengthen the President in making the right decisions. He requested divine strength for the President's wisdom, boldness, audacity, and courage. He concluded by asking for guidance to the right path for the nation.

Attendees Include Top Security and Health Officials

The Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Lateef Fagbemi, also prayed for Allah to strengthen the President in his efforts to deliver governance and justice to Nigerians. He emphasized that this justice should extend to all citizens irrespective of their religious or ethnic backgrounds. The dinner was attended by Yobe State Governor Mai Mala Buni, Kaduna State Governor Uba Sani, Jigawa State Governor Mohammed Namadi, Sokoto State Governor Ahmed Aliyu, and Borno State Governor Babagana Umara Zulum. Others included the Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Professor Mohammed Ali Pate, and National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. Oando Chief Executive Officer Wale Tinubu was also present alongside Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters Ibrahim Kabiru Masari. Chief of Staff to the President Femi Gbajabiamila attended among others to witness the prayers for national stability and growth.