President Bola Tinubu outlines his 2027 platform focused on fixing electricity and water supply issues, urging APC unity and voter mobilization in Lagos.

President Bola Tinubu has committed to resolving Nigeria's persistent infrastructure deficits, specifically targeting critical failures in electricity generation and water supply, if he secures a second term in the 2027 general elections. The President made this pledge on Sunday, November 23, 2026, during a special prayer session for his re-election campaign held at the Yoruba Tennis Club in Onikan, Lagos. He emphasized that correcting these systemic failures is essential for national development and stated that his administration has only just begun addressing these deep-rooted issues.

Tinubu Details Infrastructure Challenges and Solutions

The President illustrated the severity of the water supply crisis by recounting a recent incident at the Presidential Villa in Abuja. He shared that last Wednesday, November 18, 2026, the water supply was cut off while he was shaving. Tinubu described the experience as a significant hardship, using pidgin English to convey the frustration: "You won't know punishment dey there too." He assured the public that his government will systematically correct all instances of no light, no water, and lack of electricity across the country. He stressed that while progress has been made, the full scope of infrastructure development is yet to be realized.

Also read Tinubu pledges 50000 additional hostel bed spaces in federal tertiary institutions by 2027

Comparing Current Hardships to 2022 Campaign Period

Reflecting on the difficulties of the 2022 and 2023 presidential campaign periods, Tinubu recalled the widespread cash scarcity and severe fuel shortages that characterized that era. He acknowledged that Nigerians endured considerable hardship during that time but argued that the challenges confronting the nation today are relatively easier to manage. Despite this assessment, the President cautioned against complacency, stating that the government must not take current improvements for granted. He urged young Nigerians to prepare themselves to take over leadership roles, describing them as the generation expected to sustain the country's development and ensure long-term stability.

APC Mobilization Strategy and Internal Reconciliation

Tinubu issued a direct mandate to political leaders and supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos to mobilize the state's seven million registered voters. He warned that securing only 100,000 or 200,000 votes would constitute a failure, describing Lagos as a critical state for his second-term ambition. To prevent internal disagreements from undermining the party's electoral prospects, he urged supporters to set aside differences and mobilize even those with whom they had previously fallen out. The President directed Ibrahim Masari, his special adviser on political matters, to begin reconciling with aggrieved APC members in Katsina, his home state, before extending these efforts to Jigawa and other parts of the country.

Advertisement

Call for Forgiveness and Voter Participation

Emphasizing the need for unity, Tinubu recalled his own political disagreements in 2021 and 2022, which he set aside when then President Muhammadu Buhari invited him to serve as coordinator and co-chairman of the campaign. He argued that political differences should not prevent cooperation towards common goals, stating that the first request to Allah must be forgiveness, which must also be extended to humanity. The President appealed to all Nigerians to collect their Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) and exercise their voting rights, insisting that electoral success depends on effective grassroots mobilization. He credited his family's prayers and support for his political journey, noting their presence during his governorship contests in Lagos and his subsequent presidential ambitions.

Dignitaries Attend Re-election Prayer Event

The special prayer event, held on Sunday, November 23, 2026, was attended by several key political figures and dignitaries. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the Governor of Lagos, was present to show support for the President's re-election bid. Other attendees included AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq, the Governor of Kwara State, and Lateef Femi Okunnu. Femi Gbajabiamila, the Chief of Staff to the President, also attended the ceremony. The event served as a platform for Tinubu to reinforce his commitment to national development and to rally party members and citizens around the goal of winning the 2027 elections.