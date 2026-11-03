President Tinubu Pays Super Falcons $100,000 WAFCON Bonus

President Bola Tinubu has disbursed $100,000 rewards to the Super Falcons following their 10th Africa Cup victory. This payment honors their historic triumph over Morocco in July 2025.

President Bola Tinubu has fulfilled his financial pledge to the Nigerian women's national football team by disbursing $100,000 rewards to the Super Falcons. This payout honors their historic victory at the 2025 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in July 2025, where they secured a record-extending 10th continental title. The National Sports Commission confirmed that players have begun receiving payments of approximately ₦140 million, the naira equivalent of the USD reward.

WAFCON Victory and Financial Disbursement

The Super Falcons claimed the African crown after staging a remarkable comeback against hosts Morocco in the final. Despite trailing 2-0 at halftime, the team produced a spirited second-half performance to stun the hosts and reclaim the title. The National Sports Commission stated that the players are now receiving the naira equivalent of the $100,000 reward promised by the President following this specific achievement. This financial recognition serves as a direct acknowledgment of the team's resilience and tactical superiority on the continental stage.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Leadership

Team captain Rasheedat Ajibade expressed deep gratitude to President Tinubu for fulfilling the promise. She described the gesture as a welcome recognition of the team's significant contribution to Nigerian sports. Ajibade's statement highlights the morale boost provided by the tangible reward for the athletes. The team's performance in Morocco has further cemented their status as the most successful women's national team in African history. This acknowledgment from the highest office in the land validates their hard work and dedication.

Consistent Support for National Teams

Since assuming office, President Tinubu has established a pattern of rewarding sporting excellence across multiple disciplines. The Commission noted that his support extends beyond the Super Falcons to other national teams. A clear example of this commitment is the similar $100,000 reward promised and delivered to members of D'Tigress. Nigeria's women's basketball team secured their fifth consecutive continental title at the 2025 FIBA Women's AfroBasket. This parallel action demonstrates a strategic approach to incentivizing victory in both football and basketball.

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Impact on Athletes and Future Outlook

The National Sports Commission commended President Tinubu for his consistent support and tangible recognition of athletes. The Commission added that this commitment has strengthened confidence among athletes and sports administrators. This initiative encourages a culture of reward, accountability, and national pride within the sports sector. The disbursement of these funds is seen as a catalyst for motivating Nigerian athletes to achieve greater success on the international stage. The focus remains on sustaining this momentum for future competitions.

Historical Context and Legacy Building

The Super Falcons' victory at WAFCON 2025 marks a significant milestone in Nigerian sports history. Clinching a 10th title establishes a legacy of dominance that few teams have matched. The financial reward of ₦140 million per player serves as a direct incentive for future generations. This approach by President Tinubu signals a shift towards valuing sports achievements with concrete economic benefits. The ongoing support from the federal government is expected to drive further improvements in infrastructure and training standards.