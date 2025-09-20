President Tinubu Offers Employment to Children of Late FCT Head of Service, Mrs. Adayilo

President Bola Tinubu has approved automatic employment for the four children of the late Mrs. Grace Adayilo, the former Head of Civil Service of the FCT, as announced by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike at her funeral service. The gesture underscores the government's commitment to supporting families of public servants.

President Bola Tinubu has extended a significant gesture of support to the family of the late Mrs. Grace Adayilo , the former Head of Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ). At her funeral service held at the National Christian Centre in Abuja, FCT Minister Nyesom Wike announced that President Tinubu had approved automatic employment for all four of Mrs. Adayilo’s children.

This compassionate act reflects the President's recognition of the loss the family has suffered, particularly the absence of a primary provider. Minister Wike shared details of the President's decision, expressing his gratitude to the church for their support and highlighting the profound impact of Mrs. Adayilo's contributions to the FCT. He specifically mentioned one of the daughters who is currently undergoing her youth service in Port Harcourt, assuring her that she would be accommodated in her location. Wike described the late Mrs. Adayilo as a humble and loyal public servant. He recalled the pain of her unexpected passing on September 1st, noting that he had met with her in the office the previous day without any indication of her impending demise. This underscores the suddenness and poignancy of her death, leaving a deep void within the community. He spoke of his interactions with civil servants from various levels of government during his tenure as FCT Minister, emphasizing the dedication and commitment he observed in Mrs. Adayilo. He acknowledged that he wasn't personally acquainted with her initially, but he recognized her presence and dedication since her appointment as one of the first permanent secretaries appointed by the President. \ The event served as a solemn occasion for reflection and remembrance. The National Christian Centre hosted the funeral service, drawing attendees to pay their respects to the deceased. The tributes offered during the service highlighted the significant role Mrs. Adayilo played in the FCT’s civil service. This event brought together various members of society, including government officials, colleagues, family and friends. The atmosphere was one of shared sorrow and support. The significance of the President’s action went beyond simple empathy, symbolizing the government’s commitment to providing assistance to families facing unexpected hardships. It underscored the values of compassion and support within the nation, acknowledging the invaluable contributions of public servants and responding to their families in times of grief and need. The announcement was met with widespread appreciation, with many seeing it as a model of empathy and support in times of loss. The automatic employment offered to the children serves as a lasting tribute to Mrs. Adayilo’s dedication, ensuring her children are supported and cared for, and signifying a level of care and attention to the welfare of civil servants and their families, which is critically important in encouraging dedication and professional ethics. This moment is a strong signal of the government’s dedication to the well-being of its citizens. \THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., the publisher of THISDAY, founded on January 22, 1995, has a large presence across Nigeria and internationally. The newspaper has offices in all 36 states of Nigeria, the Federal Capital Territory, and many other international locations. It positions itself as Nigeria’s leading news source for a broad audience that includes political figures, business leaders, professionals, diplomats, and the middle class. This newspaper serves as a platform for new ideas, culture, and technology for aspirational individuals and millennials. Committed to the principles of truth and reason, the newspaper covers a wide variety of topics, including breaking news, politics, business, financial markets, arts, sports, and community events, and it delves into the dynamic interplay between people and society. It provides diverse news, analysis, and perspectives to ensure that all sections of society are well-informed on various critical developments in Nigeria. It's committed to providing readers with high-quality journalism and reliable, up-to-date information





THISDAY LIVE / 🏆 14. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bola Tinubu Grace Adayilo FCT Employment Nyesom Wike Funeral Civil Service Support Nigeria

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate Urges FCT Resident Doctors To End Strike, Promises Talks With WikeThe senators assured the doctors that their concerns were receiving attention and promised to escalate the matter to the FCT Minister.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Thanks President Tinubu for Reinstatement, Calls for UnityGovernor Sim Fubara of Rivers State expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his reinstatement after a six-month suspension. The governor also thanked key figures involved in resolving the political crisis and called for unity among citizens to rebuild the state and secure a future of progress.

Read more »

President Tinubu's Kaduna Visit: Condolences, Weddings, and Community DevelopmentPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu embarked on a day of significant engagements in Kaduna, offering condolences to the Buhari family, attending a wedding, and inaugurating community development projects. His visit included a condolence visit, attendance at a wedding and commissioning of developmental projects

Read more »

Fayose's Brother, Isaac, Denies Wishing Wike Ill Health, Condemns Sowore's Criticism of TinubuIsaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, affirms his support for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike amidst health rumors and condemns Omoyele Sowore's criticism of President Tinubu.

Read more »

Bwala Chooses Tinubu Over Atiku, Citing Relationship DifferencesPresidential aide Daniel Bwala reveals his preference for working with President Bola Tinubu, contrasting Tinubu's approach to relationships with that of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Bwala highlighted the tolerant attitude of Tinubu and his associates compared to the reactions he received from Atiku's camp when he switched parties. This is based on a podcast interview with Nedu. The comments offer insight into the personal dynamics within Nigerian politics.

Read more »

President Tinubu Grants Automatic Employment to Children of Late FCT Civil Service Head, Dr. Grace AdayiloPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved automatic employment for the four children of the late Dr. Grace Adayilo, the former Head of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as announced by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike during her funeral service. The gesture acknowledges Dr. Adayilo's significant contributions to the FCT and aims to support her family following her passing.

Read more »