President Tinubu Mourns Soldiers Killed in Borno Terrorist Attack, Vows Continued Support for Military

President Bola Tinubu expresses condolences over the deaths of soldiers in a terrorist attack in Borno State, praising their heroism and vowing continued support for the Armed Forces in the fight against terrorism.

President Bola Tinubu conveyed profound sorrow regarding the tragic demise of the courageous soldiers from the 29 Task Force Brigade, operating under Operation HADIN KAI, who perished in a coordinated terrorist assault on their camp situated in Benisheikh, Borno State . The President extended his sincere condolences to the military establishment and the bereaved families of the fallen soldiers, imploring them to remain resilient amidst this devastating loss.

The Defence Headquarters officially confirmed the attack and the heartbreaking loss of life, which transpired during the early hours of Thursday, April 9, 2026. President Tinubu lauded the bravery and heroism exhibited by the soldiers, who valiantly fought to repel the terrorists and prevent Boko Haram from overrunning the communities they were sworn to protect. While mourning the untimely deaths of these gallant soldiers, the President encouraged the leadership of the Armed Forces and all soldiers deployed on the front lines to remain undeterred, drawing strength from the nation's profound appreciation for their sacrifices. He stated, “Based on the reports I have received, our armed forces have been engaged in sustained, intense land and air offensives against the insurgents, successfully neutralizing numerous fighters and commanders. The insurgents' counterattack is indicative of their desperation. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of our valiant soldiers, led by Brigadier-General Oseni Omoh Braimah, who made the ultimate sacrifice in the defense of our nation today in Borno State. The government will forever remember their sacrifices. Their sacrifices will not be in vain. Because of the courage and dedication displayed by our troops on the frontline, our determination to eradicate terrorism and all forms of violence across Nigeria is stronger than ever. I urge the Military High Command and our troops in all theaters of operation: Do not lose heart, do not be weary, do not be discouraged. Our officers and men should continue to serve with honor, courage, and patriotism. The government will consistently stand by the Armed Forces, provide the necessary equipment, and ensure the well-being of all those who risk their lives for our security. I implore Nigerians and the media to persistently support our Military in their relentless battle against insurgency and banditry. We must refrain from celebrating or condoning attacks against our troops. These soldiers are our heroes; they are unforgettable and irreplaceable. My condolences also extend to the government and people of Borno State. The Federal Government will continue to collaborate with the state government to achieve complete victory and enduring peace.”\The President's statement reflects the gravity of the situation and the government's unwavering commitment to combating terrorism. The emphasis on the valor of the soldiers, the support for the military, and the condemnation of the attacks underscores the nation’s solidarity in the face of adversity. The President's message is intended to reassure the nation, the military, and the families of the fallen that the government is fully committed to the ongoing fight against insurgency. It also highlights the strategic efforts being made by the armed forces to weaken and ultimately defeat the terrorist groups. The commitment to providing necessary resources and equipment to the military is a crucial aspect of the government's strategy. By ensuring that the soldiers are adequately equipped and supported, the government aims to enhance their operational effectiveness and protect them from harm. This ongoing support strengthens the morale of the armed forces and sends a message to the terrorists that their actions will not go unpunished. The President’s appeal for the media and the public to stand by the military, rather than celebrate their suffering, underlines the importance of a united national front against terrorism and violent extremism. The call to work together with the Borno State government is a practical demonstration of this integrated approach. The Federal Government understands that a strong partnership with local authorities is essential to addressing both the immediate security challenges and the underlying socio-economic issues fueling the conflict.\The implications of the attack extend beyond the immediate loss of life and include the disruption of community life, the displacement of people, and the heightened sense of insecurity. Furthermore, this action is a setback in the ongoing efforts to restore peace and stability to the region. The terrorists, by focusing on a military target, seek to destabilize the government and discourage security forces, undermining the confidence of the civilian population. The resolve and determination of the troops, and by extension the government, to combat terrorism sends a powerful signal to the insurgents that their violent actions will not succeed. The announcement of the loss, accompanied by a firm promise of continued support, seeks to galvanize the nation to support its armed forces and provides comfort to those who have lost loved ones. The commitment to work with the Borno State government reflects an understanding that lasting peace requires an integrated approach which addresses security concerns while also investing in social and economic development. This combination of robust military action, backed by the support of the government, is the core of the strategy to defeat terrorism and stabilize the region





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