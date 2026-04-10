President Tinubu Mourns Soldiers Killed in Borno Attack, Reaffirms Commitment to Defeating Terrorism

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed deep sorrow over the killing of soldiers in Benisheikh, Borno State, during a coordinated terrorist attack by ISWAP. He praised the troops' bravery, vowed to support the Armed Forces, and called for national unity in the fight against insurgency.

The President expressed deep sorrow over the killing of soldiers during a coordinated terrorist attack on a military formation in Benisheikh, Borno State , describing the fallen troops as unforgettable heroes. Fighters of Islamic State West Africa Province ( ISWAP ) attacked three military bases in Pulka, Mungono and Benisheikh where the commanding officer of 29 Task Force Brigade, Oseni Braimah, and other soldiers were reported killed on 9 April.

The Defence Headquarters confirmed the attack on Benisheikh, but said the midnight attack was repelled. Many soldiers were killed during the invasion, according to the Defence spokesperson. However, the spokesperson was silent on the reported killing of Mr Braimah, a brigadier general. In a statement issued by presidential spokesperson Bayo Onanuga on Wednesday night, the president extended condolences to the families of the deceased soldiers and the Nigerian Armed Forces, urging them to remain resolute despite the loss.\The President commended the courage of the troops, noting that they fought gallantly to repel the insurgents and prevent them from overrunning nearby communities. He stated that the armed forces have been conducting sustained, intense land and air offensives against the insurgents, neutralising many of their fighters and commanders. According to the President, the insurgents’ counterattack is a sign of desperation. He specifically paid tribute to the fallen soldiers, stating that their sacrifice in defence of the nation would not be forgotten. The government will never forget their sacrifices, the President added, stating that their sacrifices would not be in vain. Because of the courage and dedication of our troops on the frontline, our resolve to defeat terrorism and all forms of violence across Nigeria is stronger than ever. While mourning the loss, Mr Tinubu urged military commanders and personnel across all theatres of operation not to be discouraged, but to remain steadfast in the fight against insurgency and banditry. He urged the Military High Command and the troops to not lose heart, not be weary, and not be discouraged. The President assured that the government would continue to provide necessary equipment and prioritize troop welfare. He also called on Nigerians and the media to support the Armed Forces, cautioning against narratives that undermine ongoing military efforts. These soldiers are our heroes; unforgettable and irreplaceable. Mr Tinubu further extended his condolences to the government and people of Borno State, reaffirming the federal government’s commitment to working with the state to achieve lasting peace and total victory over insurgency.\This follows reports of attacks by ISWAP and the ongoing fight against insurgency in the region. The President's statement reflects the severity of the situation and the government's commitment to supporting the military. The attacks on military bases highlight the ongoing challenges in the fight against terrorism. The President's tribute to the fallen soldiers emphasizes the sacrifices being made and the government's resolve to achieve victory. The call for support from Nigerians and the media underscores the importance of a united front in the fight against terrorism and underscores that the effort by the military is key to achieving success





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Nigeria Terrorism Borno State ISWAP Military Armed Forces President Tinubu Insurgency Security Military Attack

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