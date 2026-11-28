President Bola Tinubu and Lagos officials pay tribute to Idiat Adebule, former deputy governor, honoring her legislative service and advocacy for women and education ahead of the 2027 polls.

President Bola Tinubu has officially mourned the death of Senator Idiat Adebule, the former deputy governor of Lagos State and lawmaker representing the Lagos West Senatorial District. The President described her passing as a painful loss to the entire nation, specifically highlighting her significant contributions to governance during her tenure in state office.

In a formal statement issued through Bayo Onanuga, the President's Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Tinubu expressed deep sorrow over the loss of a dedicated public servant. The President noted that Adebule's death arrives at a critical moment when her extensive experience and commitment to national development are most needed, marking a significant gap in the country's political landscape.

Also read Lagos West Senator Idiat Adebule Dies at 56 After Brief Illness

Adebule's Governance and Legislative Record

During her service as deputy governor of Lagos State, Senator Adebule was actively involved in advancing governance structures and driving developmental initiatives within the state. President Tinubu recalled her distinguished record of service, noting that her political journey reflected years of steadfast commitment to public administration, education, and the empowerment of citizens, with a particular focus on women and young people.

Following her time in the state executive branch, Adebule served as a Senator for Lagos West, where she continued to demonstrate dedication to democratic governance. The President commended her legislative contributions, emphasizing her unwavering focus on representing her constituents and fostering democratic values within the National Assembly. Her career trajectory highlighted a lifelong commitment to public service across different levels of government.

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Reactions from Lagos State Leadership

Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the current Governor of Lagos State, also issued a statement expressing shock and sadness over the passing of the former deputy governor. On his official Facebook page, Sanwo-Olu described the news as quite sad and recalled numerous interactions with Adebule, noting that her focus was always centered on improving the lives of the people of Lagos State.

Sanwo-Olu highlighted that throughout her years in public service, the late Senator championed education and worked tirelessly to advance the welfare of women and children across the state. He extended heartfelt condolences to her family, President Tinubu, the leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC), her colleagues in the National Assembly, and the people of the Lagos West Senatorial District, describing her as a pillar of community development.

Ambode Pays Tribute to Former Deputy Governor

Akinwunmi Ambode, the former Governor of Lagos State, expressed profound shock and deep sadness upon receiving the news of Adebule's death. In a personal statement, Ambode described her passing as a painful loss to her family, the people of Lagos, the APC, and the wider political community. He emphasized the difficulty of comprehending the departure of someone with such considerable experience and potential.

Ambode recalled sharing the important responsibility of governing Lagos State with Adebule during his administration between 2015 and 2019. He described her as a dependable partner in governance, an accomplished educationist, and a woman of significant administrative experience. Ambode noted that her contributions to education, public administration, and governance remain part of the institutional history of Lagos State.

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Legacy and Future Political Implications

Beyond her official duties, Ambode remembered Adebule as a committed party woman who remained steadfast in her political convictions. Her subsequent election to the Senate as the representative of Lagos West served as a clear demonstration of her desire to remain engaged in public service and contribute to national development beyond the state level. Her departure leaves a void that will be felt by many whose lives and careers she touched.

Idiat Adebule served as the deputy governor of Lagos State from 2015 to 2019. She had secured her position as the All Progressives Congress (APC) senatorial candidate for Lagos West for the 2027 elections, indicating her continued ambition to serve her constituents at the federal level. Her passing cuts short what appeared to be a continued trajectory of high-level public service and political influence in Nigeria.