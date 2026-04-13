President Tinubu Meets with Security Chiefs Amidst Escalating Security Concerns

President Bola Tinubu convened a high-level meeting with service chiefs and top security officials in Abuja to address the escalating security challenges facing Nigeria. The meeting followed recent attacks and increasing concerns, including a US travel advisory. Discussions focused on strategic responses and ensuring the safety of citizens.

President Bola Tinubu convened a crucial meeting on Monday with the nation's service chiefs and leading security officials amidst a backdrop of intensifying security challenges throughout Nigeria . The meeting, which commenced around 2:00 PM at the State House in Abuja, marked the second such high-level security discussion since March 12th. This gathering underscores the urgency and gravity of the current situation.

Attendees included key figures from the security apparatus: Nuhu Ribadu, the National Security Adviser (ONSA); General Olufemi Oluyede, the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS); Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS); Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, the Chief of Naval Staff; Air Marshal Sunday Anele, the Chief of Air Staff; Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi, the Director-General of the Department of State Services (DSS); Mr. Mohammed Mohammed, the Director-General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA); and Inspector-General of Police, Mr. Tunji Disu (IGP). The focus of these discussions, though details remained limited at the time, was undoubtedly to address the escalating threats and devise effective strategies to restore peace and stability across the country. This high-level engagement reflects the president’s commitment to addressing security concerns head-on and ensuring the safety and well-being of Nigerian citizens. The meeting followed closely on the heels of several critical incidents that have heightened security anxieties. Notably, an attack on a military location by insurgents, reported by Sani Uba, the media information officer of the north-east joint task force, underscored the ongoing threat posed by extremist groups. This attack, which occurred on Sunday night at the Charlie 13 location, served as a stark reminder of the persistent challenges faced by security forces in combating insurgency. Further compounding the situation, the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) conducted air strikes on Jilli Market, situated along the Borno–Yobe border, on Saturday. The NAF acknowledged the operation, characterizing it as “precision mop-up air strikes” targeting identified terrorist locations in the Jilli axis. However, the air force's statement did not explicitly address reports of civilian casualties resulting from the strikes, which have raised significant concerns. The presidency subsequently defended the air strikes, asserting that the market had been transformed into a logistics and trading hub by Boko Haram and ISWAP fighters. The conflicting accounts and the potential for civilian harm further complicate the already precarious security landscape in the region. These developments highlight the complex and multifaceted nature of the security challenges Nigeria is currently facing, requiring a comprehensive and coordinated response from the government and security agencies. The increasing instability has prompted reactions from international partners. The United States Department of State, last Wednesday, authorized the voluntary departure of non-emergency government employees and their families from its embassy in Abuja, a move reflecting heightened concerns regarding the security situation. Furthermore, the US State Department issued a “Level 4: Do Not Travel” advisory, the highest risk category, for 23 of Nigeria’s 36 states, adding Plateau, Jigawa, Kwara, Niger, and Taraba to the existing list. This advisory serves as a significant indicator of the severity of the security risks in these regions and signals the potential dangers faced by travelers. The US government's actions underscore the international community's concerns about the security environment in Nigeria. The ongoing challenges demand urgent attention and a concerted effort to address the root causes of insecurity, strengthen security forces, and protect the lives and livelihoods of all Nigerians. The government's continued engagement with security officials and its efforts to address the security challenges are critical steps toward restoring stability and fostering a safe environment for all citizens. In other news, Nathaniel Bassey and his wife celebrated 13 years of marriage





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