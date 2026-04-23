President Tinubu Meets with APC Governors Amidst National Deliberations

President Bola Tinubu held a meeting with governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the State House in Abuja, following an emergency session with Senate leadership. The agenda remains undisclosed, but discussions likely centered on urgent national issues.

President Bola Tinubu convened a significant meeting with governors from the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on April 23, 2026.

The gathering, initially planned for the Council Chamber at 4:00 PM, experienced a slight delay and ultimately took place in the President’s office conference room around 5:00 PM. This meeting follows closely on the heels of an emergency closed-door session President Tinubu held with the Senate leadership just the previous day, signaling a period of intense consultation and deliberation on critical national issues.

The presence of a substantial number of APC governors underscores the importance the President places on collaborative governance and securing consensus on key policy directions. Among those present were Governors Babagana Zulum of Borno State, Hope Uzodimma of Imo State, Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State, Hyacinth Alia of Benue State, Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti State, Peter Mbah of Enugu State, and AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State, representing a broad geographical spread of the country and diverse regional perspectives.

The full list of attendees likely includes additional governors, reflecting the APC’s widespread control across various states. The timing of these consecutive meetings – first with the Senate leadership and then with the APC governors – suggests a concerted effort by the Tinubu administration to address pressing challenges facing the nation.

While the specific agenda of the governors’ meeting remained undisclosed at the time of reporting, the statement from Senate Majority Leader Opeyemi Bamidele following the earlier Senate session offers a clue. Bamidele indicated that “far-reaching decisions” were made concerning matters of urgent national importance. He further clarified that these decisions stemmed from a resolution reached during a preceding closed executive session of the Senate.

This implies that the issues under discussion are sensitive and require a degree of confidentiality during the initial stages of deliberation. The lack of immediate public disclosure is a common practice when dealing with matters that could potentially impact financial markets, national security, or ongoing investigations. It also allows the government to formulate a cohesive and well-considered response before communicating its plans to the public.

The focus on urgent national importance suggests the discussions likely revolved around economic stability, security concerns, or potentially both. Considering the current socio-political climate, several potential topics could have been on the agenda. The ongoing efforts to stabilize the Nigerian economy, particularly in light of global economic fluctuations and domestic challenges, are almost certainly a key concern. Discussions may have centered on fiscal policy, monetary policy, and strategies to attract foreign investment.

Security issues, particularly those related to banditry, insurgency, and farmer-herder conflicts in various parts of the country, are also likely to have been addressed. The governors, as chief security officers of their respective states, would have valuable insights to share and could contribute to the development of more effective security strategies.

Furthermore, the upcoming elections in certain states and the need to ensure peaceful and credible polls could have been a topic of discussion. The APC, as the ruling party, has a vested interest in maintaining stability and demonstrating its commitment to democratic principles. The meeting also provides a platform for the President to gauge the mood of the governors and address any concerns they may have regarding the implementation of federal policies within their states.

The collaborative approach adopted by President Tinubu, involving both the Senate and the governors, highlights his commitment to inclusive governance and building a broad consensus on critical national issues. The outcomes of these meetings will undoubtedly shape the direction of government policy in the coming months and have a significant impact on the lives of Nigerians





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