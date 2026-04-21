President Tinubu Implements Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle to Enhance Governance Efficiency

President Bola Tinubu has launched a targeted restructuring of his cabinet, replacing key ministers to boost economic performance and align government operations with his administration's Renewed Hope Agenda.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has formally announced a strategic restructuring of his federal cabinet, signaling what he describes as a continuous process aimed at optimizing governance and administrative efficiency across Nigeria. In an official communication released on Tuesday, Yomi Odunuga, the special adviser on media and publicity to the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume, confirmed that the President has executed a minor reshuffle within the Federal Executive Council (FEC). This decision, according to the administration, is rooted in the constitutional authority granted to the President under Sections 147 and 148 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended. The move serves as a direct intervention to ensure that the cabinet remains aligned with the administration's policy objectives and the overarching goals of the Renewed Hope Agenda .

Central to this administrative adjustment is the appointment of Taiwo Oyedele as the new Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, succeeding Wale Edun. Oyedele, who previously served as the Minister of State for Finance, brings a wealth of professional experience to this pivotal role at a time when the nation is navigating complex economic reforms. Simultaneously, the federal government has replaced Ahmed Musa Dangiwa, the former Minister of Housing and Urban Development, appointing Muttaqha Rabe Darma as the minister-designate for the same portfolio. These shifts are intended to foster better synergy and coherence within the cabinet, ensuring that the government’s economic policies are not only well-conceived but also implemented with a degree of impact that is felt tangibly by citizens across the country.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, emphasized that these changes are part of a deliberate effort to strengthen the delivery of public services and economic governance. By making these adjustments, the administration aims to eliminate bottlenecks, improve inter-ministerial collaboration, and ensure that every member of the cabinet remains fully dedicated to the progress of the nation. Akume explicitly noted that the President is not viewing this as a one-time exercise but rather as a periodic and continuous process of reinvigoration. This signals to all current and future cabinet members that performance, accountability, and the ability to drive the national agenda remain the primary benchmarks for continued service.

While acknowledging the contributions of the outgoing officials and wishing them well in their future pursuits, the government reiterated its unwavering commitment to fulfilling its campaign promises through a more streamlined and responsive governance structure.





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Bola Tinubu Cabinet Reshuffle Nigerian Government Renewed Hope Agenda Economic Reform

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