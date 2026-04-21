President Tinubu Implements Strategic Cabinet Reshuffle Amid Economic Reform Efforts

President Bola Tinubu has initiated a minor cabinet reshuffle, replacing the Minister of Finance and the Minister of Housing and Urban Development to enhance government synergy and economic performance.

President Bola Tinubu has officially sanctioned a strategic restructuring of his cabinet, marking a significant pivot in his administration as he seeks to optimize governance and economic delivery. The announcement, which took the political landscape by surprise, details a transition within the Federal Executive Council (FEC) that sees the removal of Wale Edun from his dual role as the Minister of Finance and the Coordinating Minister of the Economy .

This decision reflects an ongoing effort by the executive branch to recalibrate its fiscal policy direction amidst mounting pressure to improve the living conditions of the citizenry. The official directive, issued through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) led by George Akume, explicitly mandates that Mr. Edun transfer his comprehensive portfolios to Taiwo Oyedele, who is set to step into the role immediately. Mr. Oyedele is expected to navigate the complex economic challenges currently facing the nation, bringing a new dynamic to the President's Renewed Hope Agenda. Beyond the fiscal ministry, the reshuffle also touches upon the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development, signaling a broader intent to streamline bureaucratic processes within key sectors. Ahmed Dangiwa, the outgoing minister, has been instructed to step down from his position, with Muttaqha Darma named as the ministerial nominee and minister-designate. This transition is subject to standard legislative confirmation protocols, ensuring that the legislative arm remains a participant in the governance structure. In the interim period leading up to the formal handover, Mr. Dangiwa has been directed to delegate all official responsibilities to the Minister of State, ensuring that there is no vacuum in the provision of housing services or urban planning initiatives. The government has set a strict deadline for these transition procedures, requiring all handovers to be finalized no later than the close of business on 23 April. This timeline underscores the urgency with which the current administration is moving to implement its updated strategy. In explaining the rationale behind these adjustments, Secretary to the Government of the Federation George Akume stated that the primary objective is to foster greater cohesion and synergy across various government departments. By optimizing the cabinet, the administration aims to enhance its collective capacity to generate more impactful economic outcomes that directly benefit the Nigerian population. These changes are grounded in the constitutional authority granted to the President under Sections 147 and 148 of the 1999 Constitution, as amended. The administration has expressed profound gratitude to the departing officials, acknowledging their service and contributions throughout their tenure. However, President Tinubu has also emphasized that this cabinet reorganization is part of an iterative and ongoing process. As the government continues to assess the performance of its various arms, citizens can anticipate further adjustments designed to ensure that the cabinet remains responsive to the evolving needs of the country and the specific objectives outlined in the Renewed Hope Agenda. This development represents a critical juncture for the current administration as it strives to stabilize the macroeconomic environment and deliver on its core campaign promises





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