President Tinubu Honored with Chieftaincy Title in Abia State

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has been conferred with the chieftaincy title of ‘Ike Oha 1 of Umunneochi’ by the Umunneochi Traditional Rulers’ Advisory Council in Abia State, in recognition of his appointment of Nkeiruka Onyejeocha as Minister of State for Labour and Employment. The honor was bestowed during a civic reception celebrating Onyejeocha’s service.

The Umunneochi Traditional Rulers ’ Advisory Council, representing the esteemed traditional leadership of Umunneochi Local Government Area in Abia State , Nigeria, formally bestowed a significant chieftaincy title upon President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Friday.

The honorific, ‘Ike Oha 1 of Umunneochi,’ carries deep cultural weight, translating directly to ‘the strength of the people. ’ This prestigious title was conferred during a vibrant civic reception held in Amuda Isuochi, a key community within the local government area. The event was primarily organized to celebrate the distinguished service of Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, the recently concluded Minister of State for Labour and Employment, and to acknowledge her contributions to the region and the nation.

The reception served as a platform to express gratitude for her dedication and commitment during her tenure in office, and to wish her well in her future endeavors. The atmosphere was filled with cultural displays, traditional music, and expressions of support from community members and leaders.

The chieftaincy title awarded to President Tinubu was not merely a symbolic gesture; it represented a profound acknowledgment of his administration’s recognition of Onyejeocha’s capabilities and his willingness to include individuals from the Umunneochi region in national leadership roles. During the ceremony, Chairman of the Umunneochi Traditional Rulers’ Advisory Council, His Royal Majesty Franklin Ohalezim, the Ezema III of Lokpa, delivered a compelling speech outlining the rationale behind the honor.

He emphasized that the decision to bestow the title on President Tinubu stemmed directly from his thoughtful and impactful decision to appoint Nkeiruka Onyejeocha to his cabinet. Ohalezim articulated that this appointment provided Onyejeocha with a crucial platform to demonstrate her skills, dedication, and unwavering commitment to serving both her local community and the broader Nigerian populace. He highlighted the positive impact Onyejeocha had as minister, noting her efforts to address labor-related issues and promote employment opportunities.

The traditional ruler further stated that the chieftaincy title was a token of appreciation for the President’s foresight in recognizing and empowering a deserving daughter of Umunneochi. The council’s decision underscores the importance of political representation and the value placed on individuals who actively contribute to national development. The event also served as a demonstration of the strong relationship between the traditional institutions and the political leadership in the region, fostering a sense of unity and collaboration.

The presence of numerous community leaders and residents at the reception further emphasized the widespread support for both Onyejeocha and President Tinubu. Accepting the chieftaincy title on behalf of President Tinubu, Donatus Nwankpa, the National Welfare Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), conveyed the President’s sincere gratitude to the esteemed traditional rulers for their gracious recognition.

He expressed appreciation for their acknowledgement of the administration’s efforts and for their ‘gifting their daughter for national service,’ a phrase that beautifully encapsulates the community’s pride in Onyejeocha’s contributions. Nwankpa further shared a personal message from President Tinubu, revealing the President’s genuine difficulty in accepting Onyejeocha’s resignation from her ministerial position. This sentiment underscored the high regard in which the President held Onyejeocha and the value he placed on her expertise and dedication.

President Tinubu, through Nwankpa, also extended a heartfelt plea to the traditional rulers, urging them to continue offering their unwavering support to Onyejeocha as she embarks on her next chapter in political life and pursues future ambitions. This call for continued support highlights the importance of community backing in navigating the complexities of the political landscape.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of the commitment to fostering a strong and collaborative relationship between the government, traditional institutions, and the people of Umunneochi, paving the way for continued progress and development in the region





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Bola Tinubu Abia State Umunneochi Chieftaincy Title Nkeiruka Onyejeocha Traditional Rulers Ike Oha 1 Civic Reception APC Nigerian Politics

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