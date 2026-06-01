President Tinubu Holds First Bilateral Talks with Benin's New President Romuald Wadagni

Nigerian President Bola Tinubu met with Benin's newly inaugurated President Romuald Wadagni at his Lagos residence, marking Wadagni's first bilateral engagement since taking office. The closed-door meeting focused on strengthening Nigeria-Benin relations and regional cooperation within ECOWAS.

On Monday, President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria welcomed the newly inaugurated President of Benin , Romuald Wadagni , at his residence in Ikoyi, Lagos. This meeting marks Wadagni's first bilateral engagement with his Nigeria n counterpart since assuming office a week ago, following his inauguration on May 24, 2026, after winning the April 12 presidential election and succeeding President Patrice Talon.

Wadagni was received upon arrival by Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu before proceeding to the closed-door meeting with Tinubu, which lasted nearly 30 minutes. Benin, sharing a western border with Nigeria, is one of Nigeria's closest neighbors and a vital partner within the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), particularly in regional cooperation, trade, and security initiatives in the Gulf of Guinea.

President Tinubu himself previously served as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government from July 2023 to 2024, underscoring the significance of Nigeria's diplomatic role in West Africa. This high-level diplomatic engagement highlights the ongoing efforts to strengthen bilateral relations between Nigeria and Benin, a relationship crucial for regional stability and economic integration. The discussions likely covered shared interests in border security, cross-border trade, and collaborative strategies within ECOWAS frameworks.

Given the geopolitical dynamics of the Gulf of Guinea, including concerns over piracy, trafficking, and economic development, such meetings are pivotal for fostering mutual understanding and coordinated policies between the two neighboring nations





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Nigeria Benin Bola Tinubu Romuald Wadagni ECOWAS Diplomacy Bilateral Relations

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