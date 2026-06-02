President Tinubu Highlights Navy's Role in Boosting Nigeria's Economy at 70th Anniversary Fleet Review

At the International Fleet Review in Lagos, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu praised the Nigerian Navy for eliminating piracy, curbing oil theft and enhancing maritime security, linking these successes to increased oil production, higher revenues and greater investor confidence in the blue economy.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu used his remarks at the 2026 International Fleet Review on the Eko Atlantic waterfront in Lagos to underline the pivotal role the Nigerian Navy plays in safeguarding the nation's economic engine.

Speaking as the navy marked its 70th anniversary, the president inaugurated three newly commissioned vessels-the NNS Oloibiri, NNS Mambila and NNS Gurara-and praised the service for its relentless protection of maritime assets, which he described as a critical pillar of Nigeria's economic growth. He emphasized that the navy's success in combating piracy, crude‑oil theft, illegal fishing, smuggling and other transnational crimes has directly bolstered national revenue, enhanced oil output and restored confidence among investors in the country's blue economy.

In a statement released by his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu highlighted the strategic importance of Nigeria's maritime domain as a major source of foreign exchange and a vital artery for global trade. He credited the navy's integration of advanced surveillance systems, rapid‑response capabilities and robust enforcement operations for the dramatic decline in piracy incidents and the significant reduction of oil‑related theft in Nigerian waters.

These gains, he noted, have not only improved the security of coastal communities but also translated into higher oil production, stronger government revenues and a more favorable investment climate for the maritime sector. The president praised the navy's broader contributions, including its involvement in counter‑terrorism and counter‑insurgency missions across the country, and lauded the Special Boat Service for its professionalism in complex operations.

Tinubu also used the occasion to acknowledge the navy's growing cooperation with other security agencies, regional partners and international allies. He thanked foreign navies and friendly nations that participated in the fleet review, calling their presence evidence of deepening global collaboration to make the Gulf of Guinea safer for commercial shipping. The president reaffirmed his administration's commitment to further strengthen the navy's operational capabilities through sustained investment in modern platforms, cutting‑edge technology, personnel welfare, training and capacity development.

He congratulated Chief of Naval Staff Vice Admiral Idi Abbas, officers, ratings, veterans and the families of naval personnel, urging them to maintain their dedication to duty and national service. Vice Admiral Abbas, in turn, attributed the navy's achievements to strategic investments, supportive policies and strong leadership from the Tinubu administration, noting that new acquisitions and enhanced surveillance have fortified Nigeria's maritime security architecture





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Nigerian Navy Maritime Security Economic Growth Piracy Prevention International Fleet Review

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