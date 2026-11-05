President Tinubu Heads to Akwa Ibom And Rivers States For Project Commissions

President Bola Tinubu visits Akwa Ibom and Rivers states this week to commission infrastructure projects and attend APC rallies, highlighting national unity efforts.

President Bola Tinubu is scheduled to depart from Abuja on Friday, 6 November, for a two-state visit targeting Akwa Ibom and Rivers states. This trip focuses heavily on inaugurating critical infrastructure projects and reinforcing political alliances ahead of future electoral cycles.

Infrastructure Commissions In Uyo

Upon arriving in Uyo, the capital of Akwa Ibom State, President Bola Tinubu will participate in the official commissioning of several landmark developments completed by the state administration. Governor Umo Eno, who is hosting the visit, has mandated a work-free day across the entire state to ensure a high-profile reception for the president.

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The inauguration events will center on the Victor Attah International Airport complex. President Tinubu is slated to commission the new International Terminal Building, which aims to significantly enhance aviation capacity in the region. Additionally, the International Airport Hospital will be opened to the public as part of this expansion effort.

The Aviation Village project, another key component of the airport development strategy, will also be officially launched. These facilities represent major investments in the aviation sector, designed to boost both local connectivity and international transit capabilities within the Akwa Ibom economic zone.

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Road Network Expansions

Beyond the airport facilities, the presidential itinerary includes the commissioning of vital road networks intended to improve regional connectivity. President Tinubu will inaugurate the Airport-Okopedi Road, a critical link situated within the Nsit Atai and Okobo Local Government Areas.

Another major infrastructure milestone is the Ring Road 3 project. This extensive road network connects Idoro Road to Ikot Ekpene Road, creating a vital transit corridor through Uyo and Ibiono Ibom. These road improvements are expected to ease traffic congestion and stimulate commercial activity in the surrounding municipalities.

Political Rally In Port Harcourt

Following the Akwa Ibom engagements, President Tinubu will travel to Port Harcourt in Rivers State on Saturday to attend a major rally organized by the All Progressives Congress (APC). This event serves as a key platform for the ruling party to mobilize supporters and consolidate its political base in the Niger Delta region.

The visit provides President Tinubu with a strategic opportunity to engage directly with political stakeholders and party members in Rivers State. Such engagements are typically used to reaffirm loyalty and address regional concerns under the banner of the federal administration.

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Focus On Unity And Stability

A central theme of the two-state visit is the emphasis on national unity and political stability. President Tinubu aims to demonstrate a shared commitment to national progress through these collaborative infrastructure and political initiatives.

By highlighting completed projects and rallying party support, the administration seeks to project an image of effective governance and cohesive political strategy. The visits underscore the government's priority of maintaining stability while delivering tangible developmental outcomes to the citizenry.