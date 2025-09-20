President Tinubu Grants Automatic Employment to Children of Late FCT Civil Service Head, Dr. Grace Adayilo

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved automatic employment for the four children of the late Dr. Grace Adayilo, the former Head of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), as announced by FCT Minister Nyesom Wike during her funeral service. The gesture acknowledges Dr. Adayilo's significant contributions to the FCT and aims to support her family following her passing.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has authorized automatic employment for the four children of the late Dr. Grace Adayilo , the former Head of the Civil Service of the Federal Capital Territory ( FCT ).

This significant decision was announced on Saturday by the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, during the funeral service held at the National Ecumenical Centre in Abuja, a solemn event attended by a multitude of dignitaries including senior government officials, civil servants, family members, and friends, all gathered to pay their respects and commemorate the life of Dr. Adayilo. The minister conveyed the President’s profound sympathy and recognition of the family's loss, emphasizing the crucial role Dr. Adayilo played in the FCT administration. Wike described her passing as a deeply felt and painful loss for the entire nation and the FCT community. He then praised her unwavering dedication, humility, and industriousness as a public servant, noting that her contributions had made a lasting impact on the FCT Administration (FCTA). The President's directive reflects the government's commitment to supporting the families of those who have dedicated their lives to public service, especially during times of bereavement. The automatic employment offer aims to ease the burden on the family, especially since Dr. Adayilo was the primary provider for her children. This action by the President highlights a compassionate approach to governance and underlines the importance the administration places on recognizing and appreciating the sacrifices made by civil servants. This is particularly relevant given the significant work Dr. Adayilo put into making sure salaries were paid on time to workers. In order to show how highly she was thought of in her area she also worked as a community mobilizer.\Minister Wike went on to emphasize the importance of emulating Dr. Adayilo’s dedication and commitment to service. He underscored the unpredictable nature of life and the necessity of serving both God and humanity wholeheartedly, encouraging all Nigerians to find inspiration in her exemplary life. He brought to the forefront her commitment to ensuring prompt payment of salaries and benefits to FCT workers, a testament to her dedication and effectiveness in her role. The minister also noted her impact as a respected mobilizer, highlighting her influence within her community. The atmosphere at the funeral was filled with tributes and fond memories of Dr. Adayilo’s character and work. Colleagues and loved ones alike celebrated her as a selfless leader and a motherly figure, acknowledging her inspiring career and her unwavering commitment to the welfare of others. Speakers consistently recalled her ability to inspire, her compassion, and her integrity, painting a picture of a public servant who had touched many lives. The funeral served not only as a memorial but also as an occasion to reflect on the values that Dr. Adayilo embodied and the legacy she leaves behind.\The automatic employment for the children is a demonstration of the government’s effort to honor her legacy, and it also serves as a beacon of hope and encouragement for families facing similar situations. This support offers a measure of stability during a difficult period, ensuring that her children can continue their lives with the security they need. The FCT Minister's announcement and the widespread attendance at the funeral highlight the profound respect and appreciation held for Dr. Adayilo and her significant contributions to the FCT. The gathering of high-ranking officials and other prominent figures illustrates the importance the government places on recognizing and supporting those who dedicate their lives to serving the nation. The President’s action and Minister Wike's announcement send a clear message about the value placed on public service and the importance of honoring those who serve the country with dedication and integrity. The actions demonstrate an understanding of the crucial role civil servants play in the country, and shows that they value their service, especially when they contribute to the betterment of society, as Dr. Adayilo did. The funeral itself acted as a moment to reflect on the values she held and the good work she did. The actions of the President and the FCT Minister are testament to this





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Bola Ahmed Tinubu Grace Adayilo FCT Employment Nyesom Wike

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Senate Urges FCT Resident Doctors To End Strike, Promises Talks With WikeThe senators assured the doctors that their concerns were receiving attention and promised to escalate the matter to the FCT Minister.

Read more »

Rivers State Governor Fubara Thanks President Tinubu for Reinstatement, Calls for UnityGovernor Sim Fubara of Rivers State expressed gratitude to President Bola Tinubu for his reinstatement after a six-month suspension. The governor also thanked key figures involved in resolving the political crisis and called for unity among citizens to rebuild the state and secure a future of progress.

Read more »

President Tinubu's Kaduna Visit: Condolences, Weddings, and Community DevelopmentPresident Bola Ahmed Tinubu embarked on a day of significant engagements in Kaduna, offering condolences to the Buhari family, attending a wedding, and inaugurating community development projects. His visit included a condolence visit, attendance at a wedding and commissioning of developmental projects

Read more »

Fayose's Brother, Isaac, Denies Wishing Wike Ill Health, Condemns Sowore's Criticism of TinubuIsaac Fayose, younger brother of former Ekiti State Governor Ayodele Fayose, affirms his support for FCT Minister Nyesom Wike amidst health rumors and condemns Omoyele Sowore's criticism of President Tinubu.

Read more »

FCT Police Recover Stolen Vehicles, Arrest Nine SuspectsA Trusted Nigerian Newspaper

Read more »

Bwala Chooses Tinubu Over Atiku, Citing Relationship DifferencesPresidential aide Daniel Bwala reveals his preference for working with President Bola Tinubu, contrasting Tinubu's approach to relationships with that of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. Bwala highlighted the tolerant attitude of Tinubu and his associates compared to the reactions he received from Atiku's camp when he switched parties. This is based on a podcast interview with Nedu. The comments offer insight into the personal dynamics within Nigerian politics.

Read more »