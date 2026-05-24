President Tinubu Expected to be Officially Declared APC Presidential Candidate for 2027

The All Progressives Congress, APC, has officially started the process of declaring its presidential candidate for the 2027 election, with the final collation of results taking place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja.

Leaders and key stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress , APC , have arrived at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Cen tre in Abuja for the final collation of results from the party’s presidential primary election, where President Tinubu is expected to be formally declared the winner.

The presentation ceremony is scheduled to take place at the conference centre on Sunday following the conclusion of the nationwide collation exercise from the presidential primary, which took place on Saturday. President Tinubu will on Sunday receive the APC’s Certificate of Return and the party’s flag as its standard bearer for the 2027 presidential election





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All Progressives Congress APC President Muhammadu Buhari President Bola Ahmed Tinubu APC Presidential Primary Election Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Cen Final Collation Of Results Nationwide Collation Exercise Certificate Of Return Party's Flag

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