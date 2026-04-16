President Tinubu Dismisses ADC Convention as 'Noise Making,' Reaffirms 2027 Ambitions

President Bola Tinubu has sharply criticized the African Democratic Congress (ADC) for its recent national convention, labeling it as mere 'noise making' and 'rascality.' Speaking to state coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors, the President conveyed his unwavering commitment to the upcoming 2027 general elections and underscored the importance of democratic principles and a strong judiciary.

President Bola Tinubu has unequivocally dismissed the recent national convention held by the African Democratic Congress (ADC), characterizing it as nothing more than 'noise making' and 'rascality.' The President made these strong remarks while addressing the 36 state coordinators of the Renewed Hope Ambassadors (RHA) at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, using the opportunity to also reaffirm his preparedness and determination to contest in the 2027 general elections.

He further disparaged the ADC event, referring to it as a 'street convention,' suggesting a lack of seriousness and legitimacy in the proceedings. This direct and dismissive language from the President signals a clear political stance against the ADC and its recent activities, setting a confrontational tone as the nation looks towards future electoral contests.

During his address, President Tinubu articulated a vision centered on democratic principles and national unity. He emphasized that the foundation for Nigeria's progress must be built upon a robust and independent judiciary, asserting that adherence to the rule of law is paramount. His message resonated with a call for collective action and a unified national purpose, stating, 'I am inspired. I’m ready. I am grateful to all of you. This is an opportunity of a lifetime to break the shackles of poverty and ignorance, to ensure democracy survives not the noise-making, not the rascality of a street convention.' This sentiment highlights his belief in the transformative potential of his administration and his aspiration to lead Nigeria towards a brighter future, free from the impediments of poverty and ignorance.

He stressed the non-negotiable principle of respecting judicial pronouncements, even when they may not align with his administration's immediate interests. The President declared, 'We cannot submit to disobedience of unlawful orders. If that is the goal, we must embrace the judiciary whether it favours us or doesn’t.' This statement underscores his commitment to the separation of powers, a cornerstone of democratic governance, and his understanding of the intricate dynamics that define Nigeria's nationhood.

President Tinubu's address was a powerful call to action for national cohesion and progress. He implored the RHA coordinators and by extension, the Nigerian populace, to foster a sense of collective responsibility towards building a stronger nation. 'We must submit to this principle of democracy, separation of powers, and understanding of the dynamics of it and the nationhood that Nigeria is,' he urged.

The President’s vision for Nigeria is one of unity and shared purpose, a departure from divisions and discord. He unequivocally stated, 'We must build one country. There is no other way.' This reiterates his belief that a united Nigeria is the only viable path towards achieving national greatness and ensuring the prosperity of its citizens.

The President concluded his address with a forward-looking statement, emphasizing that the route to national advancement lies in a singular, common vision for one nation, dedicated to the welfare and progress of its people. 'The path to national greatness is one common vision one nation for the progress and prosperity of our people. That is what you must do,' he concluded, leaving no room for doubt about his administration's agenda and expectations for the future





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