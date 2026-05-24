President Tinubu Defends Record As APC Candidate, Appeals for Support in 2027 Polls

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the incumbent President of Nigeria, declared that his administration had made 'giant strides' in repositioning the country and warned against attempts by politicians without a clear alternative vision to reverse its progress. He made these statements during his acceptance speech after receiving the All Progressives Congress (APC) certificate of return and the party's flag as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Sunday declared that his administration had already taken 'giant steps forward' in repositioning Nigeria and warned against what he described as attempts by politicians without a clear alternative vision to reverse the country's progress.

Speaking in his acceptance speech after receiving the All Progressives Congress (APC) certificate of return and the party's flag as its presidential candidate for the 2027 election, Tinubu said Nigerians must resist complacency and remain committed to sustaining ongoing reforms.

'This next election must not merely be a contest of parties or ideas, but a reaffirmation of Nigeria's democratic maturity. As a government, we have taken giant steps forward. Let's not give in to complacency by allowing politicians with no clear alternative vision to take our country backwards,' he said.

Tinubu, who emerged winner of the APC's nationwide direct presidential primary conducted on Saturday, used the occasion to defend his administration's record and make a fresh appeal for national support as he seeks another term in office. He also renewed his personal commitment to the country, pledging to pursue governance with greater energy and determination.

'In accepting this nomination, I renew my commitment to serve our nation with even greater determination,' he declared





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Nigeria Bola Ahmed Tinubu All Progressives Congress (APC) President 2027 Election Giant Strides Repositioning Nigeria Democratic Maturity

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