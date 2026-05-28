President Tinubu Congratulates Ogun State Governor on 66th Birthday, Praises People-Centred Approach to Governance

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, on his 66th birthday, commending his administration’s people-centred approach to governance and remarkable developmental strides across the state. The President noted that Governor Abiodun’s birthday coincides with his seventh year in office, a period he said has witnessed notable progress through the implementation of the administration’s ‘Building Our Future Together’ Agenda.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Ogun State Governor , Prince Dapo Abiodun , on his 66th birthday, commending his administration’s people-centred approach to governance and remarkable developmental strides across the state.

In a statement issued on Thursday, President Tinubu described Governor Abiodun, who also serves as Chairman of the Southern Governors’ Forum, as a committed leader whose policies and programmes have significantly elevated the standard of governance in Ogun State. The President noted that Governor Abiodun’s birthday coincides with his seventh year in office, a period he said has witnessed notable progress through the implementation of the administration’s ‘Building Our Future Together’ Agenda.

According to the President, the agenda, anchored on five development pillars – infrastructure, social well-being and welfare, education, youth empowerment and job creation, as well as agriculture – has positively impacted the lives of the people of the state. Tinubu specifically praised the governor for transforming Ogun State’s infrastructure landscape, including the construction of a modern airport and the establishment of an airline, as well as the adoption of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) and electric vehicles for transportation.

He also acknowledged the administration’s efforts in expanding healthcare delivery, improving access to quality education, and creating an enabling environment for investors and businesses to thrive. The President further lauded Governor Abiodun’s role in advancing Ogun State’s industrial revolution and enhancing the Ease of Doing Business in the state, noting that such achievements align with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Federal Government.

‘As the Governor celebrates this special occasion, I join his family, friends, and the good people of Ogun State to wish him good health and renewed strength as he continues to serve his state and the nation,’ the President stated. APC: Fubara has been treated badly, it’s dangerous for Tinubu – Otubanj





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

President Tinubu Ogun State Governor Prince Dapo Abiodun Southern Governors’ Forum Building Our Future Together Infrastructure Social Well-Being And Welfare Education Youth Empowerment And Job Creation Agriculture Modern Airport Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) Electric Vehicles Healthcare Delivery Quality Education Ease Of Doing Business Industrial Revolution Renewed Hope Agenda APC Fubara Dangerous For Tinubu Otubanjo

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

President Tinubu Assures Nigerians of Gradual Economic RecoveryPresident Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that the country is gradually overcoming its economic challenges, citing the country's journey of reconstruction and renewal.

Read more »

President Tinubu has demonstrated likeness for the North, says Jibrin AbdulmuminA member of the former House of Representatives from Kano State has declared that President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated likeness for the North, dismissing claims that Tinubu is against the North.

Read more »

Nigeria's President Tinubu calls for unity and love during Eid-el-KabirNigeria's President Tinubu has called on Nigerians to use the celebration of Eid-el-Kabir to deepen the values of tolerance, generosity, and peaceful co-existence. He spoke after performing the congregational prayers at Dodan Barracks in Lagos on Wednesday, urging citizens to shun ethnic divisions and all forms of hatred that undermine national unity.

Read more »

Ogun Governor Plans to Strengthen School Security Amid Emerging ThreatsGovernor Dapo Abiodun announced plans to deploy security agencies including So-Safe Corps, Amotekun, hunters, and vigilantes to protect schools in Ogun State, responding to security developments in neighboring states.

Read more »