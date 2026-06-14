President Tinubu Congratulates Mark Okoye on 40th Birthday Amid Senate Scrutiny

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Mark Okoye, on his 40th birthday amid scrutiny from the Nigerian Senate over the alleged mismanagement of a ₦16.6 billion budget allocation. The president’s commendation was contained in a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the South-East Development Commission (SEDC), Mark Okoye , on his 40th birthday amid scrutiny from the Nigerian Senate over the alleged mismanagement of a ₦16.6 billion budget allocation .

POLITICS NIGERIA recalls that the commission was recently grilled by the Senate Committee on the South East Development Commission during an investigative hearing over financial infractions, including spending ₦153 million to rent an Abuja liaison office and failing to properly account for roughly ₦3.6 billion in missing funds. The president’s commendation was contained in a statement issued on Sunday, June 14, 2026, by the Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga.

In the release, President Tinubu celebrated Okoye on reaching the milestone age and explicitly commended his 14-year unblemished record in public service, completely looking past the ongoing legislative probe. The statement read: ‘President Tinubu acknowledges Okoye’s dedication, resilience, and passion for service, and encourages him not to relent in his efforts to manage the South-East Development Commission and deliver on its mandate.

’ Prior to heading the SEDC, Okoye had served as the Managing Director and Chief Executive of the Anambra State Investment Promotion and Protection Agency, Special Adviser to the Governor of Anambra State, and Commissioner of Economic Planning, Budget, and Development Partners. President Tinubu maintained an optimistic outlook on Okoye’s leadership capabilities, framing him as a vital asset to the current administration.

‘As a youth-centric leader, the President states that, with Okoye and many other innovative young people in his administration, the nation’s future remains promising,’ Onanuga stated. The statement added that President Tinubu joins family, friends, and well-wishers in wishing Okoye a happy birthday, good health, and renewed strength as he continues his service to the nation.

Meanwhile, the Senate Committee, chaired by Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, had given Okoye until June 23 to organize and submit comprehensive documents to account for the disputed funds





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President Bola Tinubu Mark Okoye South-East Development Commission (SEDC) Senate Committee On The South East Development Financial Infractions Missing Funds President Tinubu’S Commendation Unblemished Record In Public Service Leadership Capabilities Youth-Centric Leader Innovative Young People Nation’S Future Senator Orji Uzor Kalu Senate Committee Budget Allocation Alleged Mismanagement Congratulation Birthday Good Health Renewed Strength Service To The Nation

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