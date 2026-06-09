President Tinubu Congratulates Indian Prime Minister Modi on Becoming Longest-Serving Elected Prime Minister

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India's longest-serving elected prime minister, describing the milestone as a reflection of the confidence and trust reposed in him by the Indian people.

President Bola Tinubu has congratulated India n Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming India 's longest-serving elected prime minister. He described the milestone as a reflection of the confidence and trust reposed in him by the India n people.

In a statement issued on Tuesday by presidential spokesman, Bayo Onanuga, Tinubu said Modi's achievement followed three consecutive electoral mandates and underscored his dedication to public service, national development and global leadership. The Nigerian leader described Modi as a great friend of Nigeria and a personal friend, noting that he admired the Indian prime minister's wisdom, courage and commitment to the progress and prosperity of his country.

Tinubu also highlighted Modi's contribution to strengthening bilateral relations between Nigeria and India, recalling that the Indian leader is a recipient of Nigeria's national honour, the Grand Commander of the Order of the Niger (GCON). This remarkable achievement reflects the enduring confidence and trust the people of India have reposed in his leadership over three consecutive mandates. His dedication to public service, commitment to national development, and influential leadership on the global stage continue to inspire millions worldwide.

Beyond being a great friend of Nigeria, Prime Minister Modi is a personal friend and trusted ally whom I can always count on. Over the years, I have come to deeply admire his wisdom, courage, and commitment to the progress and prosperity of his nation.

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has said that Nigeria is building a stronger and more inclusive nation as the country celebrates Democracy Day. Tinubu made the statement in Abuja while celebrating Democracy Day, according to a statement by the presidential spokesman. The President said that Nigeria is committed to the principles of democracy and the rule of law, and that the country will continue to work towards a more just and equitable society.

He also expressed his commitment to the welfare and prosperity of all Nigerians, and said that the government will continue to work towards achieving these goals. Tinubu also used the occasion to congratulate Nigerians on the country's Democracy Day, saying that it is a celebration of the country's commitment to democracy and the rule of law.

He also expressed his appreciation for the support and cooperation of the Nigerian people in the government's efforts to build a stronger and more inclusive nation. The President also used the occasion to highlight the achievements of the government in the past two years, including the implementation of the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan (ERGP), the National Social Investment Programme (NSIP), and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) reforms.

He also expressed his commitment to the welfare and prosperity of all Nigerians, and said that the government will continue to work towards achieving these goals. The President also used the occasion to highlight the achievements of the government in the past two years, including the implementation of the ERGP, the NSIP, and the NNPC reforms.

He also expressed his appreciation for the support and cooperation of the Nigerian people in the government's efforts to build a stronger and more inclusive nation





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