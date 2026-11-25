President Bola Tinubu has felicitated former Vice President Atiku Abubakar on his 80th birthday, recalling his support for Atiku's 2007 presidential bid and praising his contributions to education, business and democracy.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday congratulated former Vice President and African Democratic Congress presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on his 80th birthday. The President conveyed his felicitations in a statement he signed Wednesday titled President Tinubu Felicitates ADC Presidential Candidate Atiku Abubakar at 80.

The message was issued on November 25, 2026, the day Atiku turned 80. Tinubu wrote, I extend my warmest congratulations to former Vice President and African Democratic Congress Presidential Candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, on his 80th birthday today, November 25, 2026. He commended Atiku for his contributions to national progress and development over the years. The President recalled his support for Atiku's 2007 presidential bid.

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Tinubu Praises Atiku Democratic Commitment

He said, Of particular note are the many years of political engagement and undying commitment to democratic pluralism that I share with him, including my support for his 2007 presidential bid under the defunct Action Congress platform. According to him, the support reflected his conviction that democracy thrives when political actors can participate freely, present alternative visions, and contribute to the national conversation on leadership and governance.

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Tinubu said his political philosophy had consistently emphasised the need to deepen democracy, strengthen political institutions, respect divergent opinions and sustain an environment where political competition served the larger interests of Nigerians. The President said, I have always advocated politics without bitterness and leaving room for reconciliation after differences or disagreements with political opponents.

Despite our different political affiliations and occasional disagreements, Nigeria's democracy must continue to benefit from citizens who remain committed to democratic engagement, national development, and the rule of law. Tinubu also praised Atiku's role in business and education. He said, Atiku's contributions to education, entrepreneurship and the private sector are also remarkable. I note his involvement in business development and investments that have created economic opportunities and jobs for our people.

Atiku Business And Education Contributions

He described the establishment of the American University of Nigeria, Yola, as of particular significance, saying it had expanded access to quality higher education and strengthened human capital development. The President said, Although the former number two citizen and I now travel different paths and hold contrasting views on national issues, our shared commitment to Nigeria's unity and democratic stability must remain paramount.

Tinubu wished Atiku good health, renewed strength and many more years of service to the nation and humanity as he joins the Octogenarian Club. He said, Happy 80th birthday, Your Excellency. Atiku was born on November 25, 1946, in Jada, in present-day Adamawa State. He worked in the Nigeria Customs Service for about two decades before retiring in 1989 to go into business and politics.

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The former Vice President was elected Governor of Adamawa State in 1998 but was sworn in as Vice President in 1999 on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, serving under President Olusegun Obasanjo until 2007. However, he fell out with Obasanjo over the third-term agenda, left the PDP and ran for president in 2007 on the platform of the Action Congress, the party Tinubu helped lead. He finished third in the election won by the PDP's Umaru Yar'Adua.

Political History And Future Plans

Atiku is running for the presidency for the seventh time, including in 2019 against the late Muhammadu Buhari and in 2023 against Tinubu, who won the election. He left the PDP in 2025 and joined the ADC, where he is now the presidential candidate in the 2027 election scheduled for January 16. Despite their contrasting views on current national issues, both politicians remain influential figures. Tinubu noted that their different political camps do not diminish their shared goals.

He expressed hope that their example would inspire continued democratic engagement. The message concluded with a wish for Atiku's continued impact on humanity. This gesture suggests a willingness to maintain civil relations in the political sphere and reinforces the importance of rule of law in Nigerian politics.