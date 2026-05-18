President Tinubu Condemns Killing of Abducted Teacher and the Rescue Efforts

President Bola Tinubu has condemned the reported barbaric killing of one of the abducted teachers in the Esiele community of Ogbomoso, Oyo state. He expressed his condolences to the families and the Oyo and Kwara States, as security operatives are working round-the-clock to rescue the victims and bring the perpetrators to justice.

President Bola Tinubu condemned the "barbaric" killing of one of the abducted teacher s, Bayo Onanuga , who was reported to be killed when a rescue operation was underway.

At least two people were killed during the attack on schools, and 45 schoolchildren, a principal, and teachers were reportedly kidnapped. Onanuga expressed President Tinubu's sympathy to Seyi Makinde, the Oyo governor, and the state government over the incident, as well as the assurance that security operatives are working round-the-clock to rescue the victims and arrest the bandits and their collaborators.

President Tinubu also expressed sadness over the reported killing of one of the teachers and the need for the establishment of state police to man underserved areas





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President Tinubu President's Adviser On Information And Strateg Bayo Onanuga Abducted Teacher Killings Schools Attacked Students Kidnapped Seyi Makinde Governor Of Oyo State Federal Government Oyo State Government Security Operatives Rescue Efforts Rescue Of Victims Arrest Of Perpetrators Collaborators Need For State Police

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