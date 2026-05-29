President Tinubu Commissions Nationwide Healthcare Renewal Projects Across Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has commissioned a sweeping array of health facilities and emergency medical assets across Nigeria's six geopolitical zones, marking the largest single-day federal health investment in the country's history. The initiatives include new specialist hospitals, primary healthcare centres, emergency ambulance fleets, immunisation hubs, and mental health facilities, all part of a major infrastructure renewal program.

President Bola Tinubu has announced a sweeping nationwide initiative to revitalize Nigeria 's healthcare infrastructure, describing it as the most ambitious renewal in a generation. The program, which marked the third anniversary of his administration, involved the commissioning of new and upgraded hospitals, primary healthcare centres, emergency response systems, laboratories, immunisation hubs, and mental health facilities across all six geopolitical zones.

The presidency called it the largest single-day commissioning of federal health investments in the country's history. The centerpiece of the event was the inauguration of the Bola Tinubu Specialist Complex at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja. This two-storey facility offers integrated specialist and VIP healthcare services, featuring eight consulting rooms, twin theatre suites, dedicated Ophthalmology and ENT departments, a fully equipped laboratory, pharmacy, nine VIP wards, four general wards, and a private clinic.

Additionally, the President flagged off the National Emergency Medical Service and Ambulance System (NEMSAS) Emergency Response Fleet in Abuja. The fleet includes 145 tricycle ambulances, six boat ambulances, and 79 new emergency ambulances for federal tertiary hospitals, accompanied by 45 laptops, 20 printers, and 320 mobile phones for digital coordination. These vehicles will operate under the SAVEMAMA programme to provide emergency obstetric and newborn care in riverine, rural, and hard-to-reach communities.

In Lagos, a separate fleet of Compressed Natural Gas-powered ambulances was launched for the nation's 73 federal tertiary health institutions. These ambulances, delivered under the Nigeria Health Sector Renewal Investment Initiative and coordinated through NEMSAS, aim to reduce fuel costs, lower carbon emissions, and strengthen referral systems between secondary and tertiary facilities. In the North-West, three upgraded State Polio Emergency Operations Centres in Kano, Katsina, and Sokoto were commissioned.

Originally established in 2013 with Gates Foundation support and managed by eHealth Africa, the centres have been renovated to improve immunisation coordination, disease surveillance, and outbreak response. The President also commissioned the Gadon Kaya Primary Health Centre in Kano and the Aboh Primary Health Centre in Delta State, both built under the World Bank-supported IMPACT Project, which has revitalised nearly 3,000 primary healthcare centres nationwide over the past two years. Several tertiary healthcare projects were also inaugurated.

At the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, a new two-storey Laboratory Complex with 16 dedicated laboratories, seminar rooms, a library, call rooms, and staff offices was commissioned. Through a hybrid virtual ceremony, an Administrative Complex was inaugurated at the University of Nigeria Teaching Hospital in Enugu. At the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Kaduna, a Pharmacy Quality Control Laboratory was opened, providing regulatory-grade quality assurance for medicines in compliance with British and United States Pharmacopoeia standards.

In the North-East, a newly constructed 50-bed Mental Health and Drug Rehabilitation Centre at the University of Maiduguri Teaching Hospital was commissioned to address psychological and drug-related conditions, particularly in a region affected by insurgency and conflict-related trauma. Finally, in the South-West, the Lagos Immunisation Supply Chain Hub at the Federal Medical Stores in Oshodi was inaugurated.

Constructed under the IMPACT Project, it is the first facility under Nigeria's new Three-Hub Immunisation Supply Chain Model and will serve the South-West and South-South zones.





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Healthcare Infrastructure Nigeria President Bola Tinubu Medical Facilities Emergency Services Immunisation Primary Healthcare Mental Health NEMSAS SAVEMAMA

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