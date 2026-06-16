President Tinubu commissions Court of Appeal, Abuja Division building complex

President Bola Tinubu on Monday commissioned the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division building complex at Dakibiyu, urging the nation's appellate judges to deliver justice that is swift, fair and blind to the status, tribe or financial standing of every litigant.

President Bola Tinubu on Monday commissioned the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division building complex at Dakibiyu, urging the nation's appellate judges to deliver justice that is swift, fair and blind to the status, tribe or financial standing of every litigant.

The President represented by Vice President Kashim Shettima said the completion of the complex was a fulfilment of his Renewed Hope Agenda's commitment to restoring dignity to Nigeria's institutions of justice. Tinubu noted that it was unacceptable that one of the nation's most consequential appellate benches had operated from an inadequate facility, and he recalled that his response upon visiting and inspecting conditions was immediate and unambiguous.

He declared, 'When I visited and saw the condition, I gave a simple instruction: fix it. Today, we have fixed it.

' The new complex houses two large, courtrooms and eight smaller ones, a significant expansion from the two courtrooms the Abuja Division previously had, and the President said the infrastructure would directly accelerate the resolution of cases, reduce congestion in correctional centres and strengthen public confidence in the rule of law. The President tied the project to a broader philosophical position on the place of the judiciary in governance, saying, 'The Renewed Hope Agenda is not a slogan.

It is action. We said we would restore the dignity of our institutions. We are doing it for the Judiciary. We are doing it in health, education, roads, and power.

Brick by brick, we are rebuilding Nigeria.

' Tinubu reserved special commendation for the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for the speed and discipline of project delivery, and for what he described as a determined domestication of the administration's judicial reform agenda in the capital. The President of the Court of Appeal, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, said the impact of the new complex on the administration of justice in the country could not be overstated, noting that the Abuja Division had for years been operating with only two courtrooms, and that the shortage of space had materially slowed the pace of justice.

She expressed confidence that the new complex would significantly improve the speed at which cases are resolved and noted that the structure of a justice system must reflect the legal system it is designed to serve. Justice Dongban-Mensem thanked the President, Vice President and the FCT Minister for recognising the judiciary's infrastructure needs as central to democratic stability





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President Bola Tinubu Court Of Appeal Abuja Division Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem Nyesom Wike

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