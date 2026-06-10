President Tinubu Commences Full-Scope Development of Arterial Road N5 in Abuja

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared that his administration had ended the tradition of public infrastructure becoming trapped in prolonged delays and repeated budget cycles. He commissioned the full-scope development of Arterial Road N5, Obafemi Awolowo Way, connecting Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III in Dape District, Abuja.

President Bola Tinubu on Wednesday declared that his administration had ended the tradition of public infrastructure becoming trapped in prolonged delays and repeated budget cycles.

He commissioned the full-scope development of Arterial Road N5, Obafemi Awolowo Way, connecting Life Camp Junction to Ring Road III in Dape District, Abuja. The project was conceived, funded, and completed under the current administration, with a 15-month execution timeline after its flag-off in October 2024. The completion of N5 corridor now creates faster connections across Dape, Karmo, Gwarinpa I, Kado, Idu, and Mbora while improving access to the Idu Industrial District.

The project was represented at the commissioning by Vice President Kashim Shettima, who described infrastructure as the measure by which every nation announces its seriousness. The President also commended the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, for driving infrastructure execution in the capital. The commissioning added to the growing list of completed projects under the administration and would significantly improve road infrastructure in the territory, particularly in connecting adjoining communities.

The project aimed to reduce logistics costs, encourage investment, and support job creation in the capital





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President Tinubu Arterial Road N5 Obafemi Awolowo Way Life Camp Junction Ring Road III Dape District Abuja Commissioning Infrastructure Nation's Capital Nation's Growth Nation's Identity President's Commitment Infrastructure Delivery Satellite Towns Renewed Hope Agenda Federal Capital Development Administration Richard Dauda Completion Of Projects Road Infrastructure Adjoining Communities Logistics Costs Investment Job Creation Tax Obligations Land-Related Payments Vandalism Political Will Accountability Funds Results Explanations Failure Satellite Towns Renewed Hope Agenda Federal Capital Development Administration Richard Dauda Completion Of Projects Road Infrastructure Adjoining Communities Logistics Costs Investment Job Creation Tax Obligations Land-Related Payments Vandalism Political Will Accountability Funds Results Explanations Failure

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