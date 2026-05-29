President Tinubu Commences Four Major CNG Infrastructure Projects in Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu on Friday commissioned four major Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure projects in Nigeria, significantly expanding the country's clean transport network. The projects were commissioned on the third anniversary of the administration and form part of the Federal Government's accelerated response to the petroleum subsidy removal.

President Bola Tinubu on Friday commissioned four major Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) infrastructure projects spanning Lagos, Abuja and Owerri in a single-day rollout that significantly expands Nigeria’s clean transport network .

The projects, all delivered under the Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, were commissioned on the third anniversary of the administration and form part of the Federal Government’s accelerated response to the petroleum subsidy removal. The first two projects were commissioned at Ojota, Lagos, while the fourth project was commissioned at the Federal University of Technology, Owerri, in Imo State.

The Portland Gas CNG Mother Station, the IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation CNG Refuelling Station, the Jahi District CNG Daughter Booster Station, and the FUTO CNG Daughter Station and Conversion Centre were the projects commissioned. The Portland Gas CNG Mother Station has a daily dispensing capacity of 96,000 standard cubic metres and includes two skid trucks for distribution, a 54-metric-tonne Liquefied CNG storage facility, and an associated CNG Daughter Station at Kubwa, Abuja.

The IBILE Oil and Gas Corporation CNG Refuelling Station is the flagship of a network of 15 IOGC-MDGIF refuelling stations being delivered across Lagos. The Jahi District CNG Daughter Booster Station is the most advanced CNG Daughter Booster Station of its kind in West Africa. The FUTO CNG Daughter Station and Conversion Centre is the flagship of a nationwide 20 Universities CNG Ecosystem Initiative delivered under the Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation programme.

The projects represent the point at which gas reform moved from policy paper to pump, and they are proof that Nigeria is building its energy future from what it has. The government has partnered with the Nigerian Consumer Credit Corporation, Moniepoint Microfinance Bank, and the National Credit Guarantee Company Limited to offer structured consumer credit under the Credit Access for Light and Mobility Fund, easing vehicle conversion for the public.

Minister of State for Petroleum Resources (Gas), Ekperikpe Ekpo, said Nigeria sits on more than 210 trillion cubic feet of proven gas reserves, a resource that, if properly harnessed, could fuel industries, power homes, move vehicles, and lift millions out of poverty





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CNG Infrastructure Midstream And Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fu Petroleum Subsidy Removal Clean Transport Network Nigeria's Energy Future Gas Resources Domestic Gas Utilisation Cleaner Fuels Nigeria's Gas Reserves Credit Access For Light And Mobility Fund

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