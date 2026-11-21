President Bola Tinubu mourns the victims of a fatal boat capsizing in Bayelsa State, canceling a scheduled campaign event in Ibadan to show sympathy with the grieving families.

President Bola Tinubu has officially announced his deepest condolences following a devastating maritime accident in Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of Bayelsa State. The tragedy occurred on Friday when a passenger vessel carrying numerous individuals capsized near the Oweikorogha Community. President Tinubu expressed that he is deeply saddened by the incident, which resulted in the loss of four lives as victims were traveling to attend a burial service.

Incident Details And Official Confirmation

The Bayelsa State Police Command provided a formal statement confirming the specifics of the disaster. The vessel was en route from the Ayama community to Ukubie, where a funeral ceremony was scheduled to take place on Friday, November 20, 2026. The accident occurred at approximately 11 a.m. as the boat, which was carrying scores of passengers, suddenly overturned in the water.

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Authorities confirmed that four persons perished in the accident while on their way to the funeral. The boat had been transporting a large number of people, many of whom were community members gathering to pay their last respects. The sudden nature of the capsizing left many passengers in peril, prompting immediate calls for assistance from those who managed to survive the initial incident.

Government Rescue And Political Response

In response to the emergency, President Tinubu directed all relevant Federal Disaster Response agencies to converge on the area to facilitate a comprehensive recovery and rescue operation. He emphasized that the victims did not deserve to die in such a manner and insisted that all federal resources must be utilized to ensure the successful retrieval of those still missing. The government has prioritized coordination among federal bodies to maximize the effectiveness of the search efforts.

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As of Friday, the situation remained fluid with some passengers still unaccounted for. While several individuals were successfully rescued, the search and rescue operations continued urgently for the missing people. President Tinubu stated on behalf of the entire nation that he sympathizes with the families of the victims, as well as the government and the people of Bayelsa State, urging for continued cooperation during this difficult time.

Cancellation Of Campaign Activities In Ibadan

Highlighting the severity of the tragedy, President Tinubu made the significant decision to alter his political schedule for the following day. He directed that the Presidential Campaign Rally scheduled for Ibadan in Oyo State on Saturday, November 21, 2026, be observed without much fanfare. This cancellation was instituted as a mark of respect for the lives lost and to show solidarity with the relatives and families affected by the disaster.

The president's statement posted on his personal handle underscored the national grief associated with the event. He prayed that God Almighty would repose the souls of the deceased and comfort their surviving family members. This gesture of suspending high-profile political events reflects the gravity with which the federal government is treating the loss of life in the Niger Delta region.

Ongoing Recovery And Local Context

The incident has drawn attention to the risks associated with riverine transport in the region, particularly during periods of high community activity. Southern Ijaw Local Government Area, known for its intricate network of waterways, continues to see efforts to stabilize the situation. Authorities remain focused on locating the missing passengers while providing support to the rescued individuals and the grieving communities.

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Local leaders and federal agencies are working in tandem to address the immediate needs arising from the capsizing. The confirmation of the death toll and the identification of the missing remain top priorities for the rescue teams operating in the Ukubie waters. The nation waits with bated breath for the conclusion of these operations as the community begins the process of mourning and rebuilding.