President Tinubu Calls for Deeper Economic Integration, Deep Blue Project, and Reforms in International Financial System

President Tinubu emphasized the need for policies that prioritize industrial growth and prosperity and acknowledged the challenges posed by current financing structures. Nigeria's Deep Blue Project aims to offer maritime infrastructure as a shared data hub, while reforms in the international financial system are crucial to unlock private capital and de-risk the country's maritime proposition.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has called for deeper economic integration across Africa and highlighted the blue economy potential of Nigeria to drive development. He emphasized the need for policies prioritizing industrial growth and prosperity, especially within the continent.

Nigeria's Deep Blue Project aims to offer maritime infrastructure as a shared data hub, while reforms in the international financial system are crucial to unlock private capital and de-risk the country's maritime proposition. The President also acknowledged the challenges posed by current financing structures and called for a discussion on how African countries can compete with their competitors





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