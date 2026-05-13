President Tinubu Arrives in Kigali for Africa CEO Forum

The Africa CEO Forum, themed "Scale or Fail," is an annual gathering of private sector leaders, investors and policymakers from Africa and around the world, focused on accelerating economic transformation through regional integration, shared scale and increased cross-border investments. The event is held in partnership with the World Bank, the International Finance Corporation and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization. Held in Kigali, Rwanda, the forum is expected to attract more than 2,000 top executives and government leaders who will debate on strategies for building resilient and competitive African industries. President Tinubu is expected to participate in the forum and hold high-level meetings with leading business figures from Africa and the world. The President is accompanied by key ministers and senior aides and is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the summit.

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Kigali, Rwanda, to attend the annual Africa CEO Forum scheduled to hold from May 14 to May 15. The forum, themed "Scale or Fail," is regarded as Africa's largest gathering of private sector leaders , investors and policymakers, focusing on accelerating economic transformation through regional integration, shared scale and increased cross-border investments.

Held in partnership with the International Finance Corporation, the event is expected to attract more than 2,000 top executives and government leaders who will deliberate on strategies for building resilient and competitive African industries. Beyond participating in the summit, President Tinubu is also expected to hold high-level meetings with leading African and global business figures during the visit.

The President is accompanied by key ministers and senior aides and is expected to return to Nigeria at the conclusion of the summit in Rwanda





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Africa CEO Forum Economic Transformation Regional Integration Shared Scale Accelerating Economic Transformation Building Resilient And Competitive African Ind Africa's Largest Gathering Of Private Sector L Africa's Largest Gathering Of Investors And Po World Bank The International Finance Corporation United Nations Industrial Development Organiza Private Sector Leaders Investors Policy Makers Business Figures Africa International Participants Africa's Growth Potential Economic Opportunity Africa's Economic Integration African Countries Transnational Organization Regional Integration Initiatives African Summit African Economic Leaders African Policymakers African Leaders African Investors Africa's Growth Potential Africa's Economic Opportunity Africa's Economic Integration

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